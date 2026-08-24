Internships and fellowships

Optometry Residency Program

The mission of the VA Optometry Residency training program is to provide qualified post-doctorate practitioners with a structured educational experience that will expand their development into exceptional optometric clinicians in the areas of primary care, geriatrics, ocular disease, specialty contact lenses, and surgical co-management. Upon completion of the residency, the clinician will emerge with enhanced clinical skills, knowledge, and experience which will elevate h/her beyond entry-level practice, making residents suitable candidates for optometry positions in co-management, multidisciplinary settings, and/or post graduate optometric education.

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Pharmacy Residency Program

The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington offers an ASHP-accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency. Residents gain direct patient care experience, structured clinical training, and can earn a teaching certificate in partnership with Washington State University College of Pharmacy. The VA is a qualifying employer for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

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Psychology Doctoral Internship Program

The Psychology Doctoral Internship program at Spokane VA is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The program offers internship training to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution.

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