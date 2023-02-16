Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

The Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is one of eight residency programs at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC (MGVAMC). The program is a 12-month structured intensive residency program designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and applied experiential learning. The program aims to enrich the nurse practitioner (NP) residents' existing knowledge and skills and boost their confidence in the work that they do by providing them with a learning experience that is dynamic and evidence-based to address the specific and unique needs of our nation's Veterans.

MGVAMC leadership fervently supports our residency programs, and more so with our pursuit of the MH-NP Residency Program. They recognize our Veterans' needs and acknowledge a dearth of mental health providers in Spokane and nationally. Ultimately, our long-term goal for this program is to take on a two-fold supportive role for MGVAMC and the nurse practitioner residents. First, we aspire for our new mental health nurse practitioners to feel empowered as they move from the academe to the professional setting. Second, we aim for staff satisfaction and retention with goal of graduates wanting to work for VHA and provide ongoing care for Veterans behavioral health needs.

Program Pillars

Clinical Excellence Patient-Centered Care Professional Identity Formation through education and practice Equity Positive Learning Climate

Training

The NP residents will function as members of an interdisciplinary team in collaboration with internal medicine, social workers, psychologists, pharmacists, fellow MGVAMC residents, and other allied health professionals. Utilizing the patient-centered care and rotation-based model, our residents will be exposed to various specialty areas that will include the Adult Psychiatric Unit (APU), Substance Treatment Program (STP), Behavioral Health Integration Program (BHIP) and Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCHMI) clinic. The clinical rotations within these various areas will be supplemented by lectures, didactic sessions, case study presentations, quality improvement projects, conferences, professional meeting attendance, and presentations.

Requirements