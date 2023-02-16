Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
The Spokane VA Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency (MH-NPR) Program is a 12-month structured intensive residency program designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and applied experiential learning.
The Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is one of eight residency programs at Mann-Grandstaff VAMC (MGVAMC). The program is a 12-month structured intensive residency program designed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and applied experiential learning. The program aims to enrich the nurse practitioner (NP) residents' existing knowledge and skills and boost their confidence in the work that they do by providing them with a learning experience that is dynamic and evidence-based to address the specific and unique needs of our nation's Veterans.
MGVAMC leadership fervently supports our residency programs, and more so with our pursuit of the MH-NP Residency Program. They recognize our Veterans' needs and acknowledge a dearth of mental health providers in Spokane and nationally. Ultimately, our long-term goal for this program is to take on a two-fold supportive role for MGVAMC and the nurse practitioner residents. First, we aspire for our new mental health nurse practitioners to feel empowered as they move from the academe to the professional setting. Second, we aim for staff satisfaction and retention with goal of graduates wanting to work for VHA and provide ongoing care for Veterans behavioral health needs.
Program Pillars
- Clinical Excellence
- Patient-Centered Care
- Professional Identity Formation through education and practice
- Equity
- Positive Learning Climate
Training
The NP residents will function as members of an interdisciplinary team in collaboration with internal medicine, social workers, psychologists, pharmacists, fellow MGVAMC residents, and other allied health professionals. Utilizing the patient-centered care and rotation-based model, our residents will be exposed to various specialty areas that will include the Adult Psychiatric Unit (APU), Substance Treatment Program (STP), Behavioral Health Integration Program (BHIP) and Primary Care-Mental Health Integration (PCHMI) clinic. The clinical rotations within these various areas will be supplemented by lectures, didactic sessions, case study presentations, quality improvement projects, conferences, professional meeting attendance, and presentations.
Requirements
- Complete 2080 hours (52-work week) of a combination of patient care and program directed activities in various BHS specialty areas with supervision from appointed mentor
- Specialty rotations
- Interprofessional curriculum and training attendance with fellow NP as well as interprofessional learners
- Leadership role on a performance improvement project with an interprofessional trainee team with mentor support
- Clinical teaching assignments
- Curricular, scholarly, and systems improvement projects in support of the trainee’s goals
Applicants - How To Apply
Be sure to complete all requested information and do not leave questions unanswered. Please complete the checklist and send the completed application electronically to Archiel.Buagas-Kintanar@va.gov by March 1, 2023.
- Complete the Nurse Practitioner (NP) Primary Care Residency Program Application Packet
- Application (PDF)
- Letter of Recommendation (PDF)
Application Package
- Personal Data Information Form
- Application Essay Questions
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé, including but not limited to:
- Current licensure and certifications
- Education & Awards/Honors
- Work Experience
- Research & Publication
- Leadership Service
- Life Experience/Professional membership
- 3 names and contact information for letters of recommendation (structured form to be filled out by recommender and sent directly to the program)
- One from an academic instructor
- One from a preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor/co-worker
- Original transcripts from Graduate School(s)
- Signed checklist
Requirements to begin the MGVAMC Residency Program
- The resident must be graduates from a CCNE-accredited university.
- Graduation Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program 12 months prior to the start of the program
- A current unencumbered RN license in a state, territory or commonwealth of the United States
- A current unencumbered NP license and furnishing license, (if applicable in state of licensure), or proof of pending license(s) application(s) from a state board of registered nursing (all Residents must receive state licensure within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
- If applicant already holds an NP license, should have a DEA license or proof of pending application by start date
- AANP or ANCC board certification or proof of pending application to sit for board certification (all Residents must receive board certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
- Current BLS certification
- US Citizen or Naturalized US Citizen
- Proficiency in written and spoken English
- Completion of the following by program start: security/professional background investigation as required by MGVAMC, pre-employment health screening, tuberculosis skin testing, up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by CDC and VA or applicable waiver according to VA policy, possible random drug testing
- Please ensure you have reviewed this checklist to ensure your eligibility: Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs
Salary and Benefits
Salary competitive with local new NP graduate salaries - FY 23 $95,564
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may change depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Health benefits: Information about Federal Employment Benefits can be accessed from the following link: https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/guide-me/new-prospective-employees/
- These benefits include:
- Government Health Care Medical Plan
- 11 paid holidays
- 4 hours of Annual and Sick leave accrued per pay period
- No call or weekend shifts
Archiel Buagas-Kintanar DNP, NP-C, PMHNP-BC NP
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
VA Spokane health care