Mission of the Optometry Residency Program

The fundamental mission of this training program is to provide qualified post-doctorate practitioners with a structured educational experience that will expand their development into exceptional optometric clinicians in the areas of primary care, geriatrics, ocular disease, specialty contact lenses, and surgical co-management. Upon completion of the residency, the clinician will emerge with enhanced clinical skills, knowledge, and experience which will elevate h/her beyond entry level practice, making residents suitable candidates for optometry positions in co-management, multidisciplinary settings, and/or post graduate optometric education.

Patient Care Experience

This program offers a diverse patient care experience.

Residents see 13-15 patients per day at the VA Eye Clinic. Here residents receive training in primary eye care, serving as part of an interdisciplinary team working to provide comprehensive, high quality healthcare to the veteran. With a primarily geriatric patient population, ocular disease management is a significant portion of the training experience. Residents provide direct patient care at the eye clinic, under the supervision of the attending doctors.

Program Time Frame

Starting on July 1st and ending on June 30th of the following year.

Specific benefits of a VA Optometry Residency:

An outstanding 12 month (July 1-June 30) clinical patient care experience serving a challenging and rewarding veteran population.

A stimulating interdisciplinary environment where the resident learns to coordinate quality primary optometric eye care services with other health care providers to maximize patient care outcomes and learning experiences.

Research and academic opportunities mentored by experienced clinicians who are among the most published optometrists worldwide.

Opportunity for emphasis in either Primary Eye Care or combined Primary Eye Care/Low Vision Rehabilitation.

Vacation, national holidays, and sick days along with authorized absence for approved continuing education.

Competitive annual salary.

Health & Life Insurance plans available.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have passed Parts I, II, TMOD & Part III of the National Board of Examiners in Optometry (NBEO) examinations, and have received a Doctor of Optometry degree from an ACOE accredited School or College of Optometry by July 1 of the residency year. Prior to residency completion, the applicant is required to obtain state licensure.

Applications

All applications are handled through the Optometric Residency Matching Service (ORMS). Applicants will also need to send the following documents directly to the Residency Program Director at the Mann-Grandstaff VAMC.

Curriculum vitae

Transcripts of optometric education

Letter of Intent: a brief statement detailing your desire to complete this residency

Two (2) letters of recommendation

On-site tours and personal interviews can be scheduled by contacting the Residency Program Director.