Psychology Doctoral Internship

Program Description

The Spokane VAMC Psychology Doctoral Internship program is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The internship began training students in 2012 and, after a site visit in 2024, attained a ten-year accreditation by the APA. We currently offer three internship positions in health service psychology. This internship emphasizes training in diverse skill sets to competently serve Veterans from urban, rural, and highly rural settings with a variety of clinical presentations. Interns complete 2 six-month major rotations and up to 4 six-month minor rotations. The Spokane VA Medical Center is located in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, offering a wide range of outdoor and cultural activities.

The Spokane VAMC Psychology Doctoral Internship program offers internship training to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. Priority will go to students seeking generalist training with an emphasis on working with Veterans in rural and highly rural settings. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate coursework, a minimum of 500 direct contact hours in intervention, a minimum of 100 hours in assessment, and have independently written at least five integrated adult assessment reports. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Clinical Training. Internship applications for the 2027-2028 training year must be submitted through the AAPI online no later than November 5, 2026. Virtual interviews will be scheduled on either January 6th or 7th 2027.

For information about training in the VA, click on the following links:

Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations

The above site also includes links to eligibility requirements to train at VA Facilities:

Am I Eligible? Checklist for VA HPTs

VA is a drug-free workplace:

VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees

Another helpful link:

Trainee Qualifications and Credentials Verification Letter (TQCVL) - Office of Academic Affiliations (va.gov)

Training Directors:

Emily Crawford, Psy.D.

Emily.Crawford2@va.gov

Scott Green, Ph.D., ABPP

Scott.Green4@va.gov