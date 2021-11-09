Psychology Doctoral Internship

The Spokane VA Psychology Doctoral Internship program is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association. The internship began training students in 2012 and attained a seven-year accreditation by the APA in 2015. We currently offer four internship spots. This internship emphasizes diversity and skills for serving in urban, rural, and highly rural settings as interns complete one year-long major rotation and 4 six-month minor rotations. The Spokane VA Medical Center is located in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, offering a wide range of outdoor and cultural activities.

The Spokane VA offers internship training to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. Priority will go to students seeking generalist training with an emphasis on working with Veterans in rural and highly rural settings. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work, a minimum of 500 direct contact hours in intervention, a minimum of 100 hours in assessment, and have independently written at least five integrative reports. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Clinical Training. Internship applications for the 2021-2022 training year must be submitted through the AAPI online no later than November 5, 2021.

APA Accreditation

Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Website: https://accreditation.apa.org/

(Updated 8/26/2021)

Co-Training Directors