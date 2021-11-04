Volunteer or donate
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Voluntary Service has changed its name! It is now called Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE).
Volunteer at a Facility
Volunteer and donation management programs under the direction of the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement are following revised protocols during the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. So that we may provide you with more information regarding your interest in serving America's Veterans, please visit the link below.
Note: Due to current volume of volunteer and donation information requests, a response may take more than two business days. You are welcome to directly contact the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement office, sometimes referred to as Voluntary Service, at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center at the contact below.
James Deen, Jr. MHR, CAVS
Chief, Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE)
VA Spokane health care
Phone: 509-434-7503