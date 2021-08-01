Locations

If you can’t make it to our Spokane Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Spokane Vet Center - Commissary Fairchild AFB Located at Entrance to Commissary 105A W. Spaatz Rd Fairchild AFB, WA 99011 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - Fairchild AFB - AAFES Base Exchange Located at Entrance to the Fairchild AFB AAFES Mall 101 W. Spaatz Road. Building #2465 Fairchild AFB, WA 99011 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - Hospitality House Located at 216 S Washington Avenue Newport, WA 99156 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - Newby-ginnings of North Idaho Inc. Located at 570 S. Clearwater Loop, Unit A Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - North Idaho VA Clinic Located at 915 Emma Ave Couer d'Alene, ID 83814 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - Sandpoint Community Resource Center Located at 130 McGhee Rd Kootenai, ID 83840 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - Spokane Veterans Forum Located at Spokane County Fair and Expo Center 404 N Havana St #1 Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Spokane Vet Center - Veterans Resource Center - North Idaho College Located at Veterans Resource Center 1000 W. Garden Ave. Edminster Student Union Building, Lower Level Room 013 Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Directions on Google Maps Phone 509-444-8387

Salem Mobile Vet Center Phone 503-362-9911

Spokane Mobile Vet Center Phone 509-444-8387

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.