Spokane Vet Center

13109 East Mirabeau Parkway
Spokane, WA 99216

Spokane Vet Center - 13109 East Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

If you can’t make it to our Spokane Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Spokane Vet Center - Commissary Fairchild AFB

Entrance to Commissary
105A W. Spaatz Rd
Fairchild AFB, WA 99011

DeCA Fairchild AFB FAFB Commissary

Spokane Vet Center - Fairchild AFB - AAFES Base Exchange

Entrance to the Fairchild AFB AAFES Mall
101 W. Spaatz Road. Building #2465
Fairchild AFB, WA 99011

Fairchild AFB BX AAFES FAFB

Spokane Vet Center - Hospitality House

216 S Washington Avenue
Newport, WA 99156

Hospitality House Newport WA

Spokane Vet Center - Newby-ginnings of North Idaho Inc.

570 S. Clearwater Loop, Unit A
Post Falls, ID 83854

Newby-ginnings

Spokane Vet Center - North Idaho VA Clinic

915 Emma Ave
Couer d'Alene, ID 83814

VA CLINIC CDA

Spokane Vet Center - Sandpoint Community Resource Center

130 McGhee Rd
Kootenai, ID 83840

Sandpoint, ID Spokane VC CAP

Spokane Vet Center - Spokane Veterans Forum

Spokane County Fair and Expo Center
404 N Havana St #1
Spokane Valley, WA 99212

WANG Readiness Center - Spokane Vet Court Forum

Spokane Vet Center - Veterans Resource Center - North Idaho College

Veterans Resource Center
1000 W. Garden Ave.
Edminster Student Union Building, Lower Level Room 013
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Edminster Building North Idaho College

Salem Mobile Vet Center

Salem, Oregon Mobile Vet Center

Spokane Mobile Vet Center

Spokane Mobile Vet Center MVC

