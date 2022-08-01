Locations

Main location

Springfield, IL Vet Center Address 2980 Baker Drive Springfield, IL 62703 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 217-492-4955 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Springfield, IL Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Springfield Mobile Vet Center Phone 217-492-4955

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.