About us
At the VA St. Cloud Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their caregivers.
About VA St. Cloud Health Care System
The VA St. Cloud Health Care System provides Veterans with excellent health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide Veterans with health care services at 4 locations in central Minnesota, serving an area that includes 27 counties. Facilities include the St. Cloud VA Medical Center and 3 VA Clinics located in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Montevideo. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA St. Cloud health services page.
The VA St. Cloud Health Care System is part of the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN 3) which includes medical centers and clinics in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Research and development
The VA St. Cloud Health Care System has an active research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Nursing
- Polytrauma Systems of Care
Fast facts
- We care for over 37,000 Veterans each year.
- In 2025, we completed 471,041 outpatient visits, with most of those (394,796) conducted at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.
- St. Cloud VA Medical Center occupies 218 acres of wooded grounds on the banks of the Sauk River in St. Cloud.
- Our Ambulatory Surgery Center opened in 2011 for Veterans who are having outpatient surgery.
- St. Cloud VA Medical Center is one of 30 VA hospitals from World War I that is still in active service.
- The St. Cloud VA Hospital Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
Accreditation
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- College of American Pathologists
Learn more about St. Cloud VA's Accreditations