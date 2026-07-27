About VA St. Cloud Health Care System

The VA St. Cloud Health Care System provides Veterans with excellent health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide Veterans with health care services at 4 locations in central Minnesota, serving an area that includes 27 counties. Facilities include the St. Cloud VA Medical Center and 3 VA Clinics located in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Montevideo. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA St. Cloud health services page.

The VA St. Cloud Health Care System is part of the Veteran Integrated Service Network (VISN 3) which includes medical centers and clinics in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Research and development

The VA St. Cloud Health Care System has an active research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Nursing

Polytrauma Systems of Care

Fast facts