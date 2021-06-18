About us
At the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their caregivers.
About VA St. Cloud Health Care System
The VA St. Cloud Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in central Minnesota, serving an area that includes 27 counties. Facilities include our St. Cloud VA Medical Center and 3 community-based outpatient clinics located in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Montevideo. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA St. Cloud health services page.
The VA St. Cloud Healthcare System is one of the health care systems serving Veterans in the Midwest VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23), which includes medical centers and clinics in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Research and development
The VA St. Cloud Healthcare System has an active accredited research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
COMING SOON
Fast facts
- We care for about 37,000 Veterans each year.
- In 2019, we completed 440,051 outpatient visits, with most of those (374,911) conducted at our St. Cloud VA Medical Center.
- St. Cloud VA Medical Center occupies 218 acres of wooded grounds on the banks of the Sauk River in St. Cloud.
- Our Ambulatory Surgery Center opened in 2011 for Veterans who are having outpatient surgery.
- St. Cloud VA Medical Center is one of 30 VA hospitals from World War I that is still in active service.
- The St. Cloud VA Hospital Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
Accreditation
Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
- College of American Pathologists