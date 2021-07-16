Accreditation and Achievements

St. Cloud VA Health Care System has received a number of accreditations and awards. Some of our recent accomplishments include:

Joint Commission Accreditation

Joint Commission accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality and signals an organization's commitment to improving safety and quality of care. St. Cloud VA Medical Center was accredited in 2019 for the Hospital, Behavioral Health and Home Care programs. A culture of continuous improvement is fostered through ongoing monitoring and measuring.

Most recent survey dates: September 4-6, 2019

Services surveyed: Hospital, Behavior Health, Home Care Survey

Outcome: Three-year Accreditation, expires September 2022

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

CARF is a nonprofit organization that accredits human service providers, and CARF-accredited organizations demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized standards and a focus on consumer satisfaction.

Plan a concurrent survey of services listed below on August 9-11, 2021.



Services Surveyed: Behavioral Health (BH)

Mental Health Intensive Case Management (MHICM)

Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP)

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

Outcome: Three-year Accreditation, expires January 31, 2022.



Services surveyed: Employment and Community Services (ECS)

Vocational Rehabilitation

Grant and Per Diem (GPD)

Housing and Urban Development – VA Supported Housing (HUD-VASH)

Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program (HCHV)

Outcome: Three-Year Accreditation, expires January 31, 2022.