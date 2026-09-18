Accreditation and Achievements

St. Cloud VA Health Care System has received a number of accreditations and awards. Some of our recent accomplishments include:

Agency: The Joint Commission

Services Surveyed: Hospital, Behavioral Health Care, Home Care

Survey Outcome: Three-Year Accreditation, expires October 31, 2028

Joint Commission accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality and signals an organization's commitment to improving safety and quality of care. A culture of continuous improvement is fostered through ongoing monitoring and measuring.