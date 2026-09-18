Accreditation and Achievements
St. Cloud VA Health Care System has received a number of accreditations and awards.
Accreditation and Achievements
St. Cloud VA Health Care System has received a number of accreditations and awards. Some of our recent accomplishments include:
Agency: The Joint Commission
Services Surveyed: Hospital, Behavioral Health Care, Home Care
Survey Outcome: Three-Year Accreditation, expires October 31, 2028
Joint Commission accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality and signals an organization's commitment to improving safety and quality of care. A culture of continuous improvement is fostered through ongoing monitoring and measuring.