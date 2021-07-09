Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA St. Cloud Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA St. Cloud health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA St. Cloud health care.
Mailing address
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
Main phone numbers
Local: 320-252-1670
Toll-free: 800-247-1739
-
Brainerd VA Clinic 218-855-1115
Billing VA Care 866-347-2352
Billing Care in the Community (non-VA care) 877-881-7618
Caregiver Support Team 320-252-1670 Ext. 7283
Chaplain Service 320-252-1670 Ext. 6386
Community Care Referrals 320-252-1670 Ext. 6401
Discrimination complaints 320-252-1670 Ext.6304
Eligibility 320-252-1670 Ext. 6340
-
Max J. Beilke VA Clinic, Alexandria 320-759-2640
Montevideo VA Clinic 320-269-2222
Homeless Veteran Hotline 877-424-3838
-
Veterans Crisis Line 800-273-8255 Press 1
Nutrition Clinic 320-252-1670 Ext. 6376
Patient Advocate 320-255-6353
Pharmacy Refill Line 855-560-1724
Privacy Officer 320-252-1670 Ext. 6408
Public Affairs Office 320-255-6353
Release of Information (Medical Records) 320-252-1670 Ext. 6336
Transition & Care Management Program 320-252-1670 Ext. 6453
Transportation 320-252-1670 Ext. 7622
TRICARE 844-866-9378
Voluntary Service 320-252-1670 Ext. 6365
VA Police 320-252-1670 Ext. 6355
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA St. Cloud Healthcare System.
Phone: 320-255-6353
Email: Barry.Venable@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 320-252-1670, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA St. Cloud
Email: VHASTCFOIARequest@va.gov
Fax: 320-255-6459
Mail:
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
Release of Information
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
For questions about your request to VA St. Cloud
Phone: 320-252-1670 Ext. 6408
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA St. Cloud.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Barry.Venable@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018