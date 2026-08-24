Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at The St. Cloud VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA St. Cloud health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA St. Cloud health care.
Mailing address
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
Main phone numbers
St. Cloud VA Phone Tree
Local: 320-252-1670
Toll-free: 800-247-1739
To use TeleType services: dial 711.
A – F
Brainerd VA Clinic
Billing VA Care
Billing Care in the Community (non-VA care)
Caregiver Support Team
Chaplain Service
Community Care Referrals
Discrimination complaints
Eligibility
Enrollment questions STC.VA.Enrollment@va.gov
G – M
Max J. Beilke VA Clinic, Alexandria
Montevideo VA Clinic
Homeless Veteran Hotline
N – Z
Veterans Crisis Line 988 Press 1
Nutrition Clinic
Patient Advocate
Pharmacy Refill Line
Privacy Officer
Public Affairs Office
Release of Information (Medical Records)
Transition & Care Management Program
Transportation
TRICARE
Voluntary Service
VA Police
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA St. Cloud Healthcare System.
Phone: 320-255-6353
Email: Russell.Tippets@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 320-252-1670, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System
Email: VHASTCFOIARequest@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
FOIA Office
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
For questions about your request to the St. Cloud VA Health Care System
Phone: 320-252-1670, ext. 6408
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at: Jackie.Stevenson@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018