 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA St. Cloud Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA St. Cloud health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA St. Cloud health care.

Mailing address

St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015

Main phone numbers

Local: 320-252-1670
Toll-free: 800-247-1739

To use TeleType services: dial 711.

  • Brainerd VA Clinic                                                         218-855-1115

    Billing VA Care                                                               866-347-2352

    Billing Care in the Community (non-VA care)  877-881-7618

    Caregiver Support Team                                          320-252-1670 Ext. 7283

    Chaplain Service                                                         320-252-1670 Ext. 6386

    Community Care Referrals                                     320-252-1670 Ext. 6401

    Discrimination complaints                                     320-252-1670 Ext.6304

    Eligibility                                                                        320-252-1670 Ext. 6340

     

  • Max J. Beilke VA Clinic, Alexandria                        320-759-2640

    Montevideo VA Clinic                                                  320-269-2222

    Homeless Veteran Hotline                                        877-424-3838

     

     

     

  • Veterans Crisis Line                                                     800-273-8255 Press 1

    Nutrition Clinic                                                             320-252-1670 Ext. 6376

    Patient Advocate                                                         320-255-6353

    Pharmacy Refill Line                                                 855-560-1724

    Privacy Officer                                                              320-252-1670 Ext. 6408

    Public Affairs Office                                                   320-255-6353

    Release of Information (Medical Records)      320-252-1670 Ext. 6336

    Transition & Care Management Program        320-252-1670 Ext. 6453

    Transportation                                                            320-252-1670 Ext. 7622

    TRICARE                                                                         844-866-9378

    Voluntary Service                                                       320-252-1670 Ext. 6365

    VA Police                                                                        320-252-1670 Ext. 6355

                                           

     

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA St. Cloud Healthcare System.

Phone: 320-255-6353
Email: Barry.Venable@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 320-252-1670, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA St. Cloud

Email: VHASTCFOIARequest@va.gov

Fax: 320-255-6459

Mail:

St. Cloud VA Medical Center
Release of Information
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303

For questions about your request to VA St. Cloud

Phone: 320-252-1670 Ext. 6408

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Barry.Venable@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: