Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at The St. Cloud VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA St. Cloud health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA St. Cloud health care.

Mailing address

St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015

Main phone numbers

St. Cloud VA Phone Tree

Local: 320-252-1670
Toll-free: 800-247-1739

To use TeleType services: dial 711.

A – F

Brainerd VA Clinic                                                         

Billing VA Care                                                               

Billing Care in the Community (non-VA care) 

Caregiver Support Team                                         

Chaplain Service                                                         

Community Care Referrals                                     

Discrimination complaints                                     

Eligibility                                                                       

Enrollment questions                                              STC.VA.Enrollment@va.gov 

G – M

Max J. Beilke VA Clinic, Alexandria                       

Montevideo VA Clinic                                                 

Homeless Veteran Hotline                                       

N – Z

Veterans Crisis Line                                                     988 Press 1

Nutrition Clinic                                                             

Patient Advocate                                                         

Pharmacy Refill Line                                                

Privacy Officer                                                             

Public Affairs Office                                                   

Release of Information (Medical Records)      

Transition & Care Management Program       

Transportation                                                           

TRICARE                                                                         

Voluntary Service                                                       

VA Police                                                                       

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA St. Cloud Healthcare System.

Phone: 320-255-6353
Email: Russell.Tippets@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 320-252-1670, ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System

Email: VHASTCFOIARequest@va.gov

Fax: 

Mail:

St. Cloud VA Medical Center
FOIA Office
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303

For questions about your request to the St. Cloud VA Health Care System

Phone: 320-252-1670, ext. 6408

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page. 

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at: Jackie.Stevenson@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

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