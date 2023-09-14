PACT Act Claims Clinic
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
3301 Co Road 138
Waite Park, MN
Cost:
Free
Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances?
What you can do at the clinic:
- Enroll in VA health care
- Get a toxic exposure screening
- Ask about existing claims
- Start a new claim
Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will be on site to assist with disability compensation claims by walk-in or appointment. Appointments are available but limited. Please call 320-255-6340 by September 18, 2023 to reserve your spot.
What to bring to the clinic?
- A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers
- any recent correspondence about a claim that you have questions about.