PACT Act Claims Clinic

Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances?

What you can do at the clinic:

Enroll in VA health care

Get a toxic exposure screening

Ask about existing claims

Start a new claim

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will be on site to assist with disability compensation claims by walk-in or appointment. Appointments are available but limited. Please call 320-255-6340 by September 18, 2023 to reserve your spot.

What to bring to the clinic?