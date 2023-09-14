Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Claims Clinic

When:

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

3301 Co Road 138

Waite Park, MN

Cost:

Free

PACT Act Claims Clinic

Were you exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances?

What you can do at the clinic:

  • Enroll in VA health care
  • Get a toxic exposure screening
  • Ask about existing claims
  • Start a new claim

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will be on site to assist with disability compensation claims by walk-in or appointment. Appointments are available but limited. Please call 320-255-6340 by September 18, 2023 to reserve your spot. 

What to bring to the clinic?

  • A copy of your DD-214 or discharge papers
  • any recent correspondence about a claim that you have questions about. 
See more events

Last updated: