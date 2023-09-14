Women's Health Focus Group
When:
Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Bldg. 4, Room 180
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN
Cost:
Free
Join our Women's Health Focus Group
- Help us cultivate a more welcoming and inclusive environment for women Veterans.
- We value your insight and recommendations.
- Enrolled Women Veterans of all ages and eras are encouraged to take part in this focus group.
Please contact Women Veterans Program Manager Rachel Moehn at 320-252-1670, ext. 6655 with any questions.See more events