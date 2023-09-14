Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Women's Health Focus Group

When:

Tue. Nov 14, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

St. Cloud VA Medical Center

Bldg. 4, Room 180

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN

Cost:

Free

Join our Women's Health Focus Group

  • Help us cultivate a more welcoming and inclusive environment for women Veterans.
  • We value your insight and recommendations.
  • Enrolled Women Veterans of all ages and eras are encouraged to take part in this focus group.

Please contact Women Veterans Program Manager Rachel Moehn at 320-252-1670, ext. 6655 with any questions.

See more events

Last updated: