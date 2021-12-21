Caregiver Support Program Residential & Long-Term Care Class
- When
-
Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud , MN
- Cost
- Free
The Caregiver Support Programs presents classes on Questions You Didn’t Know You Had: An Education Series for Caregivers
This class answers the questions of: How do I know when it’s time to look at residential or long-term care placement? What should we consider when looking for a facility? What are long-term care payment options?
Join us virtually on WebEx! No pre-registration is required. Clicking on the blue register button will get you logged into the event.
Call 320-252-1670 Ext. 7283 if you have questions.