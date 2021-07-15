Women Veteran care
VA St. Cloud health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Contact Amber Willert, Women Veteran Program Manager at 320-252-1670 Ext. 6655
Care we provide at VA St. Cloud health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Ultrasounds
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services