Max J. Beilke Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, nutrition, help in quitting tobacco use, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria.

Location and contact information

Limited services and hours

Address

515 22nd Avenue East
Alexandria, MN 56308-4652

Phone numbers

Main phone: 320-759-2640
Mental health clinic: 320-252-1670

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Max J. Beilke Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

Health services offered here

