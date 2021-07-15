 Skip to Content
Montevideo VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health care, nutrition, treatment for diabetes, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Montevideo VA Clinic.

Address

1025 North 13th Street
Montevideo, MN 56265-1653

Phone numbers

Main phone: 320-269-2222
Mental health clinic: 320-252-1670

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
