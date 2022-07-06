PRESS RELEASE

July 6, 2022

St. Cloud , MN — St. Cloud VA HCS Awarded Top Honor for Leadership in Health Care Sustainability

In recognition for continuing achievement and innovation in health care sustainability, the St. Cloud VA Health Care System has received the 2022 Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the 25 Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.

This is the sixth year that the St. Cloud VA has earned the Top 25 distinction , and means Veterans are cared for by an organization that is mindful of its impact on the environment.

The 25 hospitals presented with Practice Greenhealth's highest honors exemplify environmental excellence and are setting the highest standards for environmental practices in health care. Award winners are leading the industry with innovation in sustainability—and have the data and documentation to prove their success. Each year, the competition for these top spots increases as hospitals across the country continue to innovate.

Recycling, waste reduction, paper conservation, green purchasing, laundry water reuse, LED lighting, renewable energy systems, electric utility vehicles, and use of green space for healthy activities all demonstrate the St. Cloud VA’s commitment to environmental excellence and its dedication to continuous improvement, systematically achieving incremental changes in processes to improve efficiency and quality.

St. Cloud VA Earns Numerous Circle of Excellence Awards and Greening the OR Award

The St. Cloud VA also was recognized in three out of 10 categories with Circle of Excellence Awards. The Circle of Excellence Awards celebrate hospitals who have not only earned an award for all around sustainability achievement, but who have also been identified as the top 10 scoring programs in the U.S. for each category of sustainability.

The St. Cloud VA received Circle of Excellence honors in the following categories:

Energy: This category celebrates hospitals that are leading the sector in energy efficiency and strategic energy use planning.

Waste: This category recognizes hospitals for programs in waste stream reduction and recycling.

Water: This category recognizes hospitals for exemplary programs in water conservation and efficiency.

The St. Cloud VA was also honored with the Greening the OR Recognition Award. This initiative of Practice Greenhealth recognizes hospitals that have made substantial strides in improving environmental performance in the operating room.

