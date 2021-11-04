St. Cloud VA Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses
PRESS RELEASE
November 4, 2021
St. Cloud , MN — The St. Cloud VA is offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at the Medical Center in St. Cloud and VA Clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo using the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.
The CDC recommends a booster dose for certain populations to increase antibody protection when it has decreased over time.
Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive COVID-19 booster doses through VA.
For those who completed a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series, the following groups are eligible for a booster dose at least six months after their second dose:
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.
- Age 18+ who live or work in high-risk settings.
- Did not receive a 3rd dose for immunocompromised
For those who had a Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.
Prescheduled appointments are required for all booster doses. Walk-in vaccinations are not provided.
Veterans can schedule a vaccine booster for themselves and their spouse or caregiver by calling 320-252-1670 and selecting Option 8 weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Unenrolled Veterans or spouses or caregivers who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination at the VA should visit and complete the vaccine sign-up form at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/ before calling to schedule.
A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card should be brought to all vaccine appointments.
Veterans, spouses and caregivers can also receive a booster shot at no cost outside of VA. Locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations.
Other COVID-19 vaccinations
The St. Cloud VA HCS continues to offer third doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans who have moderate to severe immune compromise, and is providing the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines to those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can schedule a third dose or an initial vaccination by calling 320-252-1670, Ext. 6339.