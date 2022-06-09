Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for June 14
PRESS RELEASE
June 9, 2022
St. Cloud , MN — A virtual Veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs for women Veterans is scheduled on June 14, 2022, at 5 p.m., for Veterans served by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.
The virtual town hall meeting provides women Veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.
Veterans can visit https://tinyurl.com/2tj3x8fh to attend the virtual meeting. Veterans may also call in (audio only) to listen to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and use conference ID 203 396 482#. If using a smart phone to access the town hall meeting, please download the Microsoft Teams application that is found in the application store on your smartphone. The application can be found by searching for Microsoft Teams. If using a computer, simply click the link provided and select “Watch on the web instead.”