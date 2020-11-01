 Skip to Content
Operating status

VA St Cloud health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

  • 320-252-1670, press 4
    Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
  • 866-687-7382
    After hours, weekends and holidays

Change your appointment: 320-255-6339

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 320-252-1670

Pharmacy refill: 800-661-0827

Staff locator: 320-252-1670

