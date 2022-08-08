BTSSS Brochure
Starting September 29, Veterans will have to use the web-based Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to file a claim or fill out a paper form for travel pay.
If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider or Midwest VISN Call Center at 402-995-4834 for assistance. More Details
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
Starting September 29, Veterans will have to use the web-based Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to file a claim or fill out a paper form for travel pay.