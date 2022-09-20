Care Guide
Health care needs and services take many forms. Making sense of the type of care needed, and when and where to get needed care can be confusing. This Care Guide will assist you with making the right decisions.
If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider or Midwest VISN Call Center at 402-995-4834 for assistance. More Details
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
Health care needs and services take many forms. Making sense of the type of care needed, and when and where to get needed care can be confusing. This Care Guide will assist you with making the right decisions.