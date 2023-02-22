Community Care Provider Coordination Resources
CARE COORDINATION & DISCHARGE PLANNING FOR VA PATIENTS
VA Emergency Care Reporting Telephone Number: 844-724-7842
Emergency Care Reporting Portal: https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/
St. Cloud VA Phone Number: 320-252-1670
Transitions Registered Nurse: ext. 5808
Transitions Social Worker: ext. 7795 OR ext. 5952
ER Records fax number: 320-202-2337
Claims Status Website: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/revenue_ops/claims_status.asp
Claims Status Phone: 1-877-881-7618
Community Care Network (CCN) Provider Services Region 2: 1-844-839-6108
GENERAL INFORMATION
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
Saint Cloud, MN 56303
Phone: 320-252-1670
VA Urgent Care Clinic
Daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. including federal holidays and weekends
VA Primary Care Provider/PACT Teams
Primary Care call center: 320-255-6339
Pharmacy
Monday through Friday 8:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.on Saturdays
AudioCare line (for refills on active medication orders): 855-560-1724
Telephone: 320-252-1670 ext. 6666
Fax: 612-725-1255
ADMISSIONS
STCVA MOD: Saint Cloud Hospital (SCP) Providers may call 320-255-3210.
Weekends: Call Medical Administrative Assistants via phone: 320-255-6340.
Community Living Center (CLC) For Rehab, Long-Term Care, Or Hospice
Community Living Center Admissions:
Phone: 320-255-6414
Fax: 320-654-7630
Hospice: All Veterans with a history of service have full-coverage hospice benefits for care to be provided at the VA.
Weekdays: Contact CLC Admissions to confirm residence/rehab status or discuss referral for rehab or hospice.
Weekend/Evening Community Living Center (CLC) Returns/Hospice Admissions:
Case-by-case acceptance of Veterans during “off-tour” times: Admissions are based on the type of care eligibility, and bed availability.
Mental Health
MH Acute Admissions
Day Tours: Calls are directed to the Acute Mental Health (MH) Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA), the Acute MH Admit Line is 320-654-7615 320-252-1670 ext. 7615.
Off Tours (includes holidays): Call the Medical Administrative Assistant (MAA) at: 320-255-6340.
Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) Admissions
Phone: 320-255-6390.
OTHER SERVICES
Home Care Services
VA Home and Community-Based Care or Home-Based Primary Care programs include:
Phone 320-252-1670 ext. 7327 OR ext. 6243.
Home-Based Primary Care: 320-252-1670 ext. 7056.
(To initiate homecare services Veterans PACT team should be contacted with a referral for service)
IV Antibiotics
To Coordinate IV Antibiotics:
Contact Transition Registered Nurse or Social Worker
Oxygen and Respiratory Equipment
VA Respiratory Therapy Department including DME needs
Phone: 320-252-1670 ext. 6606
Fax: 320-255-6482
- New home oxygen prescriptions (including oxygen tolerance test)
- Prescription changes to already established oxygen pts. (including oxygen tolerance test)
- A scheduled appointment at the STC VA Pulmonary Clinic for follow up assessment is required (post discharge)
- Contracted oxygen vendor does have a clause stating they have up to 24 hours for set ups, barring weather and other unforeseen issues. They will make every effort to do the set up same day.
- Nebulizer compressor
- CPAP/BIPAP
- Home ventilators
- Trach Supplies
Transportation
Contact the Transportation Coordinator
Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Phone: 320-252-1670 ext. 7622