Community Care Provider Coordination Resources

CARE COORDINATION & DISCHARGE PLANNING FOR VA PATIENTS

VA Emergency Care Reporting Telephone Number: 844-724-7842

Emergency Care Reporting Portal: https://emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov/

St. Cloud VA Phone Number: 320-252-1670

Transitions Registered Nurse: ext. 5808

Transitions Social Worker: ext. 7795 OR ext. 5952

ER Records fax number: 320-202-2337

Claims Status Website: https://www.va.gov/COMMUNITYCARE/revenue_ops/claims_status.asp

Claims Status Phone: 1-877-881-7618

Community Care Network (CCN) Provider Services Region 2: 1-844-839-6108

GENERAL INFORMATION

St. Cloud VA Medical Center

4801 Veterans Drive

Saint Cloud, MN 56303

Phone: 320-252-1670

VA Urgent Care Clinic

Daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. including federal holidays and weekends

VA Primary Care Provider/PACT Teams

Primary Care call center: 320-255-6339

Pharmacy

Monday through Friday 8:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.on Saturdays

AudioCare line (for refills on active medication orders): 855-560-1724

Telephone: 320-252-1670 ext. 6666

Fax: 612-725-1255

ADMISSIONS

STCVA MOD: Saint Cloud Hospital (SCP) Providers may call 320-255-3210.

Weekends: Call Medical Administrative Assistants via phone: 320-255-6340.

Community Living Center (CLC) For Rehab, Long-Term Care, Or Hospice

Community Living Center Admissions:

Phone: 320-255-6414

Fax: 320-654-7630

Hospice: All Veterans with a history of service have full-coverage hospice benefits for care to be provided at the VA.

Weekdays: Contact CLC Admissions to confirm residence/rehab status or discuss referral for rehab or hospice.

Weekend/Evening Community Living Center (CLC) Returns/Hospice Admissions:

Case-by-case acceptance of Veterans during “off-tour” times: Admissions are based on the type of care eligibility, and bed availability.

Mental Health

MH Acute Admissions

Day Tours: Calls are directed to the Acute Mental Health (MH) Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA), the Acute MH Admit Line is 320-654-7615 320-252-1670 ext. 7615.

Off Tours (includes holidays): Call the Medical Administrative Assistant (MAA) at: 320-255-6340.

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) Admissions

Phone: 320-255-6390.

OTHER SERVICES

Home Care Services

VA Home and Community-Based Care or Home-Based Primary Care programs include:

Phone 320-252-1670 ext. 7327 OR ext. 6243.

Home-Based Primary Care: 320-252-1670 ext. 7056.

(To initiate homecare services Veterans PACT team should be contacted with a referral for service)

IV Antibiotics

To Coordinate IV Antibiotics:

Contact Transition Registered Nurse or Social Worker

Oxygen and Respiratory Equipment

VA Respiratory Therapy Department including DME needs

Phone: 320-252-1670 ext. 6606

Fax: 320-255-6482

New home oxygen prescriptions (including oxygen tolerance test)

Prescription changes to already established oxygen pts. (including oxygen tolerance test)

A scheduled appointment at the STC VA Pulmonary Clinic for follow up assessment is required (post discharge)

Contracted oxygen vendor does have a clause stating they have up to 24 hours for set ups, barring weather and other unforeseen issues. They will make every effort to do the set up same day.

Nebulizer compressor

CPAP/BIPAP

Home ventilators

Trach Supplies

Transportation

Contact the Transportation Coordinator

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Phone: 320-252-1670 ext. 7622