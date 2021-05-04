Breta Monroe

Ms. Monroe entered VA service as a Registered Nurse in 1995 at VAMC West Palm Beach, FL. At VAMC West Palm Beach, she served as an RN in Intermediate Care, Nursing Officer of the Day, Nurse Practitioner in Acute Care, and as Specialty Practice Leader of the Medicine Service. At the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, she has served as the Nurse Administrator for Primary & Specialty Medicine, and currently serves as the Service Line Director for Primary and Specialty Medicine. Ms. Monroe earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1994 from Bethel College, a Master of Science in Nursing in 2002 from St. Louis University, and achieved ANCC Certification as a Gerontological Nurse Practitioner in 2002.