David Hintgen currently serves as the Associate Director of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

As the Associate Director he is responsible for the financial and administrative operations of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Since 2015, he served as Director of Health Administration Service, where he was responsible for administration of VA health care programs including Health Information Management, Eligibility and Enrollment, Veterans Transportation, and oversight of the facility revenue program.

Mr. Hintgen received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from St. Cloud State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He completed the VHA Health Care Leadership Development Program in 2018 and Leadership VA in 2021.

Mr. Hintgen is a U.S. Army Veteran and served in a variety of assignments including combat tours in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Mr. Hintgen is a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Disabled American Veterans.