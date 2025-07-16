Christopher Churchill, MD, is the Chief of Staff of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Christopher H. Churchill, DO, CMD, appointed Chief of Staff for the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, effective July 13, 2025.

Dr. Churchill most recently served as the Acting Chief of Staff, St. Cloud VA Health Care System since March 21, 2025. Prior to his detail as Acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Churchill served as the Integrated Clinical Community Director, Rehabilitation and Extended Care, at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System since September 6, 2015.

Dr. Churchill earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa, in 2002. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, in 2005.

Dr. Churchill entered VA service in 2012 as a Primary Care Physician at the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center, in Columbus, Ohio, and later served as Staff Physician, Extended Care & Rehabilitation with the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

He has a variety of experience in differing care settings, and is board certified in Internal Medicine and Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Dr. Churchill is also a Certified Medical Director through the American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.