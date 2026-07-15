2026 Creative Arts Festival Entry Information
By Jackie Stevenson, Public Affairs Specialist
2026 Creative Arts Festival Entry Information
National Veterans Creative Arts Program and Competition
VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans. The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in art, creative writing, dance, drama and music as part of their therapy, and to gain recognition for these artistic accomplishments.
To enter the competition, contact Madge Scherer
2026 St. Cloud VA Art Show
Wednesday, September 16, noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, September 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
AUDITORIUM
Entry deadline Friday, September 11, 2026
ART DROP OFF DATES – Auditorium
Wednesday, September 2, noon – 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 3, 9 - 11:00 a.m.
Tuesday, September 8, 9 – 11 a.m.
Thursday, September 10, 2 – 4 p.m.
Friday, September 11, noon – 4 p.m.
Rules:
- Veterans must be eligible for and enrolled in VA Health Care prior to the competition.
- Each Veteran can enter up to 3 art pieces in any category.
- All art entries must be created solely by the Veteran and/or Veterans submitting the art entry. Submissions created with artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, will not be accepted.
- All artwork entered must have been completed/photographed after October 1, 2025.
- All visual art entries must be made by hand. CNC machines, laser engravers and 3D printing are not allowed.
- GUNS, BLADES, KNIVES or other WEAPONS of any kind (including replicas) will not be accepted due to VA regulations banning these items from VA facilities.
- Chess sets, dipped art, and jigsaw puzzles will not be accepted.
- Reproductions of any artist’s original two-dimensional artwork, photographs, or computer-generated art (including inkjet, Giclee and other types of reproduction methods) will not be accepted.
- Entries that include personal collections such as spoons, medals, or coins (where the content of the entry is not created by the Veteran) will not be accepted.
- Sets (diptychs and triptychs) may contain no more than three pieces, even when arranged into one frame. The pieces must relate to one another in an obvious way for the judges to classify as a set.
- Artwork Size Restrictions The art piece can be up to 150 lbs., up to 165 inches in length and girth combined. Length cannot exceed 108 inches.
Print and share the Creative Arts flyer.
Categories
Acrylic Painting
Assemblage
Beadwork
Black & White Photography
Carving
Collage
Color by Number Kit
Color Photography
Colored Drawing
Craft Coloring Kit
Crocheting
Knitting
Knotting
Digital Art
Diorama
Fiber Arts
Figurine Painting Kit
Glasswork
Jewelry
Leather Carving
Leather Tooling/Stamping
Leather Kit
Metalwork
Mixed Arts
Mixed Media
Model Building Kit
Monochromatic Drawing
Mosaic
Mosaic Kit
Needlework
Oil Painting
Pastels
Pottery
Printmaking
Pyrography
Scroll Saw/Fretwork
Sculpture
Slip-Cast Ceramics
Stained/Painted Figurines
Suncatcher
Transfer/Engraving Art Kit
Watercolor
Wood Building Kit
Woodworking/Lathe Work
Wood Intarsia
NEW!
2027 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition
Veterans can apply directly to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition during application window February 2027!
Participation in local creative arts show not required.
Application window open from February 1 - March 15, 2027
Access the National Veterans Creative Arts competition application link through the NVCAF website: www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov
Results of the national competition will be posted to the NVCAF website in June 2027. Veterans who win gold, silver, or bronze medals will be invited to attend the NVCAF November 16 - 21, 2027, in Orlando.