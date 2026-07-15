2026 Creative Arts Festival Entry Information

National Veterans Creative Arts Program and Competition

VA medical facilities incorporate creative arts into their therapy programs to further the rehabilitation for both inpatients and outpatients. This annual competition recognizes the progress and recovery made through that therapy and raises the visibility of the creative achievements of our Nation’s Veterans. The competition is an annual event that provides Veterans receiving treatment at VA facilities the opportunity to participate in creative self-expression in art, creative writing, dance, drama and music as part of their therapy, and to gain recognition for these artistic accomplishments.

To enter the competition, contact Madge Scherer or

2026 St. Cloud VA Art Show

Wednesday, September 16, noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 17, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AUDITORIUM

Entry deadline Friday, September 11, 2026

ART DROP OFF DATES – Auditorium

Wednesday, September 2, noon – 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 3, 9 - 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, September 8, 9 – 11 a.m.

Thursday, September 10, 2 – 4 p.m.

Friday, September 11, noon – 4 p.m.

Rules:

Veterans must be eligible for and enrolled in VA Health Care prior to the competition. Each Veteran can enter up to 3 art pieces in any category. All art entries must be created solely by the Veteran and/or Veterans submitting the art entry. Submissions created with artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, will not be accepted. All artwork entered must have been completed/photographed after October 1, 2025. All visual art entries must be made by hand. CNC machines, laser engravers and 3D printing are not allowed. GUNS, BLADES, KNIVES or other WEAPONS of any kind (including replicas) will not be accepted due to VA regulations banning these items from VA facilities. Chess sets, dipped art, and jigsaw puzzles will not be accepted. Reproductions of any artist’s original two-dimensional artwork, photographs, or computer-generated art (including inkjet, Giclee and other types of reproduction methods) will not be accepted. Entries that include personal collections such as spoons, medals, or coins (where the content of the entry is not created by the Veteran) will not be accepted. Sets (diptychs and triptychs) may contain no more than three pieces, even when arranged into one frame. The pieces must relate to one another in an obvious way for the judges to classify as a set. Artwork Size Restrictions The art piece can be up to 150 lbs., up to 165 inches in length and girth combined. Length cannot exceed 108 inches.

Print and share the Creative Arts flyer.

Categories

Acrylic Painting

Assemblage

Beadwork

Black & White Photography

Carving

Collage

Color by Number Kit

Color Photography

Colored Drawing

Craft Coloring Kit

Crocheting

Knitting

Knotting

Digital Art

Diorama

Fiber Arts

Figurine Painting Kit

Glasswork

Jewelry

Leather Carving

Leather Tooling/Stamping

Leather Kit

Metalwork

Mixed Arts

Mixed Media

Model Building Kit

Monochromatic Drawing

Mosaic

Mosaic Kit

Needlework

Oil Painting

Pastels

Pottery

Printmaking

Pyrography

Scroll Saw/Fretwork

Sculpture

Slip-Cast Ceramics

Stained/Painted Figurines

Suncatcher

Transfer/Engraving Art Kit

Watercolor

Wood Building Kit

Woodworking/Lathe Work

Wood Intarsia

NEW!

2027 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition

Veterans can apply directly to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival and Competition during application window February 2027!

Participation in local creative arts show not required.

Application window open from February 1 - March 15, 2027

Access the National Veterans Creative Arts competition application link through the NVCAF website: www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov

Results of the national competition will be posted to the NVCAF website in June 2027. Veterans who win gold, silver, or bronze medals will be invited to attend the NVCAF November 16 - 21, 2027, in Orlando.