Upcoming Flu Vaccination Clinics for Eligible Veterans planned across Central Minnesota

During the upcoming flu season, flu shots for St. Cloud VA Veterans are available at most scheduled VA appointments starting in mid-September, at convenient walk-thru and drive-thru flu shot clinics, and through the VA Community Care Network.

VA flu shot clinics are for enrolled Veterans only and shots are free. Walk-thru or drive-thru flu clinics do not require an appointment. Flu-shot only appointments cannot be scheduled.

This year’s COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available. Once available we’ll let you know how to receive the vaccine.

Flu shots for Veterans at a scheduled VA appointment:

Veterans can get a flu shot as part of most appointments. Some services, like imaging, lab, and others, do not administer flu shots.

Flu-shot only appointments are not offered.

Walk-thru flu shot clinics are available at these locations and times:

St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Bldg. 96:

Friday, Oct. 2, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon

Max. J. Beilke VA Clinic, 410 30th Ave. E., Alexandria:

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Montevideo VA Clinic, 814 N. 11th St. Montevideo:

Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brainerd VA Clinic, 722 NW 7th St., Brainerd:

Thursday, Oct. 1 from 9 - 11 a.m. AND 1 - 3 p.m.

Flu Shots Also Available through VA’s Community Care Network

Eligible Veterans can receive free flu shots at more than 70,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations.

Veterans can use the VA Locator to find a VA facility, in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location near them by visiting: https://www.va.gov/find-locations