Work with us

Jobs and careers

Join our great team! We need teammates to help us deliver great care to our Veterans, and VA careers are open to all U.S citizens!

To explore VA careers and occupations, please visit the VA careers page. You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA St. Cloud Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Nursing careers:

Use this USA JOBS link and apply filters for St. Cloud VA Health Care System nursing opportunities.

For questions or information about nursing clinical rotation opportunities, please email us at:

STCHPE@va.gov

Tips for applying for federal jobs

How to apply for federal jobs This video will provide you with an overview of the Federal application process for positions in the competitive civil service using USAJOBS, the main Federal employment website. It will explain the basic steps you can take to search and apply for Federal job postings on USAJOBS.

Resume writing This video will provide you with an overview of writing your federal resume.

5 tips for communicating your qualifications This video will help you more effectively communicate how you meet the job requirements.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships, fellowships, and residency page

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with the VA St. Cloud Healthcare System

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, please call Human Resources at 320-255-6301.