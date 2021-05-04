Volunteer or donate
VA St. Cloud Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
COMING SOON!
Please be advised, we would like to provide you, The web administrator, with options on how to design and write your Volunteer or Donate page. Please review these highly preferred and hand picked Volunteer or Donate pages from peer VA healthcare system sites. Feel free to take inspiration, examples, and content from these sites to develop and draft your own Volunteer or Donate page.
Please feel free to contact the VAMC-upgrade team with any questions or if you need any help in drafting this content.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
-
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
Make a donation online
-
We use cash donations to buy items such as:
- Personal hygiene products
- Refreshment supplies
- Cable television
- Supplies and tickets for recreational activities
To donate by mail, send a check payable to "VA St. Cloud Healthcare System" to:
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
Voluntary Services
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
-
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity. Right now, we need:
- Magazines
- Coffee and cookies
- Telephone cards
Contact us
To schedule a time to drop off your donation or to volunteer, please contact Voluntary Service at:
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
Voluntary Services
Building 8
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone: 320-255-6365