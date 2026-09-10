Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA St. Louis Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Not sure where to start or who to contact? General questions? Enrollment questions? Email us today.*
Email us at VHASTLVeteranOutreach@va.gov and we will reply within (1) business day.
*Clinical and care-related questions should be directed to your Primary Care team via your My HealtheVet Secure Messaging portal on VA.gov.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA St. Louis health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA St. Louis health care.
Mailing address
John Cochran Veterans Hospital
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106
St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
1 Jefferson Barracks Drive
St. Louis, MO 63125
Main phone numbers
Local: 314-652-4100
Toll-free: 800-228-5459
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
Addiction and Substance Abuse Treatment
Amputee
Anger Management
Audiology
Behavioral Health
Beneficiary Travel
Canteen John Cochran
CBOC Franklin County
CBOC St Clair
CBOC St Louis
CBOC St. Charles
CBOC North County
CBOC ST Charles
Cemetery Jefferson Barracks
Chapel
Chaplain
Chemotherapy
Child help National Child Abuse Hotline
Community Care
Connected Care Help Desk
DAV (National) St Louis
Dental Clinic
Dermatology
Diagnostic Imaging
Dialysis
Dietetics
Disabled American Vets
Eligibility
Emergency Room (ER)
ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat)
Eye Clinic
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Eye Clinic Optical Shop
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
G – M
Gastroenterology
Geriatric
Gymnasium
Hematology/Oncology Clinic
HIV/Hepatitis
Home Based Primary Care
Homeless Veteran care
Hope Recovery
Infectious Disease
Information Desk
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Medical Records
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Mental Health
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Methadone Clinic
Metro East Vet Center
Microbiology
Military Sexual Trauma
Million Veteran Program (MVP)
Mission Act
MOVE! Weight Management
My Healthy Vet
N – Z
National Domestic Violence Hotline
National Grad Crisis Line
National Personnel Records Center
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Neurology
John Cochran
Jefferson Barracks
Neuropsychology
Orthopedic
Outpatient Pharmacy
Outreach (Hope Recovery)
Pacemaker
Palliative Care Hospice
Pain Management
Patient Advocate
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Pharmacy (Inpatient)
Pharmacy (Outpatient)
Physical Therapy
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Podiatry Clinic
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Poison Control
Primary Care
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Manchester CBOC
Shiloh CBOC
St. Charles CBOC
St. Louis CBOC
Washington Ave CBOC
Women’s Clinic
Washington CBOC
Prosthetics
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Pulmonary
Radiology
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Record Center
Renal
Rheumatology
Saint Patrick Center
Sleep Study Scheduling
Smoking Cessation
Spinal Cord
Surgery
Swimming Pool
Travel
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Vet Center Illinois
Veteran Benefits
Veteran Crisis Line
Veteran Health Care
Veteran Outreach Center
Veteran Transportation
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Veterans Choice Champions
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Volunteer
Jefferson Barracks
John Cochran
Walk-In Clinic
Wheelchair-(Repair)
Whole Health Program
Women’s Clinic
Wound Care
X-Ray
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA St. Louis Health Care System.
Phone:
Email: STLPAO@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA St. Louis
Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:
VA St. Louis Health Care System
John Cochran Division
Release of Information Office
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106
For questions about your request to VA St. Louis
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 63834
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at joshua.stevens@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018