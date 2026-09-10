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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA St. Louis Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Not sure where to start or who to contact? General questions? Enrollment questions? Email us today.*

Email us at VHASTLVeteranOutreach@va.gov and we will reply within (1) business day.

*Clinical and care-related questions should be directed to your Primary Care team via your My HealtheVet Secure Messaging portal on VA.gov.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA St. Louis health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA St. Louis health care.

Mailing address

John Cochran Veterans Hospital
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106

St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks
1 Jefferson Barracks Drive
St. Louis, MO 63125

Main phone numbers

Local: 314-652-4100
Toll-free: 800-228-5459

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

A – F

Addiction and Substance Abuse Treatment
ext-66598

Amputee
ext-66418 opt 4    

Anger Management
ext-56550

Audiology
ext-66696

Behavioral Health
ext-56550

Beneficiary Travel    
ext-56415 opt 2

Canteen John Cochran    
ext-56312

CBOC Franklin County 
ext-56988 press 2 then 4

CBOC St Clair
ext-56988 press 2 then 3

CBOC St Louis     
ext-56988 press 2 then 2

CBOC St. Charles     
ext-56988 press 2 then 1

CBOC North County     
ext-56988/51516

CBOC ST Charles    
ext-56988

Cemetery Jefferson Barracks  

Chapel        
ext-66566

Chaplain        
ext-66566

Chemotherapy    
ext-55224

Child help National Child Abuse Hotline    

Community Care    

Connected Care Help Desk    

DAV (National) St Louis    

Dental Clinic     
ext-57675

Dermatology
ext-56521

Diagnostic Imaging    
ext-57011/51524

Dialysis    
ext-56302

Dietetics    
ext-54111

Disabled American Vets    
ext-56443

Eligibility    

Emergency Room (ER)    
ext-56410

ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat)
ext-56341

Eye Clinic 
Jefferson Barracks Option 1    
John Cochran Option 1

Eye Clinic Optical Shop    
Jefferson Barracks Option 2    
John Cochran Option 2 

G – M

Gastroenterology
ext-56434

Geriatric        
ext-65054

Gymnasium        
ext-64891

Hematology/Oncology Clinic    
ext-56305

HIV/Hepatitis    
ext-56403

Home Based Primary Care    

Homeless Veteran care
ext-55460

Hope Recovery    
ext-55500

Infectious Disease    
ext-54309

Information Desk       
Jefferson Barracks ext-66651
John Cochran ext-53437

Medical Records 
Jefferson Barracks ext-63834
John Cochran ext-54001        

Mental Health 
Jefferson Barracks ext-65090        
John Cochran ext-53110

Methadone Clinic    
ext-56418

Metro East Vet Center    

Microbiology    
ext-56353

Military Sexual Trauma    
ext-64087

Million Veteran Program (MVP)    

Mission Act        
ext-66603

MOVE! Weight Management
ext-56503

My Healthy Vet    

N – Z

National Domestic Violence Hotline    

National Grad Crisis Line    

National Personnel Records Center    

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline    

Neurology    
John Cochran ext-57914    
Jefferson Barracks ext-64252

Neuropsychology        
ext-64254

Orthopedic     
ext-55092

Outpatient Pharmacy    
ext-61759    

Outreach (Hope Recovery)    
ext-55460

Pacemaker 
ext-56403-opt 3

Palliative Care Hospice        
ext-66680

Pain Management        
ext-66411

Patient Advocate        
Jefferson Barracks ext-65712
John Cochran ext-51542    

Pharmacy (Inpatient)    
ext-56339

Pharmacy (Outpatient)    
ext-54565

Physical Therapy
Jefferson Barracks ext-66418
John Cochran ext-56314

Podiatry Clinic    
Jefferson Barracks ext-66587
John Cochran ext-55092

Poison Control    

Primary Care     
Jefferson Barracks ext-66654/64786
John Cochran ext-57642
Manchester CBOC ext-56566
Shiloh CBOC ext-56988, opt. 2, opt. 3
St. Charles CBOC ext-56988, opt. 2, opt. 1
St. Louis CBOC     ext-56988, opt. 2, opt. 2
Washington Ave CBOC ext-57659    
Women’s Clinic ext-56540    
Washington CBOC     ext-56988, opt. 2, opt. 4    

Prosthetics        
Jefferson Barracks ext-66645
John Cochran ext-56411  

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder 
ext-64682

Pulmonary     
ext-57640 opt. 3

Radiology    
Jefferson Barracks ext-66663
John Cochran ext-57011    

Record Center    

Renal   
ext-57640 opt. 3

Rheumatology    
ext-57640

Saint Patrick Center    

Sleep Study Scheduling    
ext-57683

Smoking Cessation    
ext-56503

Spinal Cord      
ext-66677

Surgery   
ext-55092 opt 2

Swimming Pool        
ext-66161

Travel 
Jefferson Barracks ext-66450
John Cochran ext-56415

Vet Center Illinois        
ext-66697

Veteran Benefits    

Veteran Crisis Line    

Veteran Health Care    

Veteran Outreach Center    

Veteran Transportation    
Jefferson Barracks ext-66450
John Cochran ext-56415

Veterans Choice Champions    
ext-56491   

Veterans of Foreign Wars        
Jefferson Barracks ext-66985
John Cochran ext-56382

Volunteer        
Jefferson Barracks ext-66530
John Cochran ext-56393

Walk-In Clinic    
ext-57642

Wheelchair-(Repair)        
ext-66619/66418 opt. 2    

Whole Health Program    
ext-56583

Women’s Clinic
ext-56540

Wound Care
ext-55092

X-Ray     
ext-57011

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA St. Louis Health Care System.

Phone:
Email: STLPAO@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call press 0, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA St. Louis 

Email: Coming soon!
Fax: Coming soon!
Mail:

VA St. Louis Health Care System
John Cochran Division
Release of Information Office
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106

For questions about your request to VA St. Louis 

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 63834

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at joshua.stevens@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 