VA Salute to Veterans
When:
Sat. May 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Cost:
Free
VA St. Louis Health Care System is partnering with the U.S. Navy during Navy Week 2023 and
invites the public to attend the Salute to Veterans event at the VA Jefferson Barracks Campus off Koch Road in
South St. Louis this Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm.
This family friendly fun day is open to the community and will be full of patriotism, music, food, display cars, and
information for Veterans, family members, and survivors on VA health care, eligibility, and benefits that may be
available to them.
Entertainment includes Navy Band-Great Lakes “The Voyagers” and Local St. Louis musician Veronica Mary
Agnes performing on the main stage in Veterans Village. The Navy’s Ceremonial Guard will be executing
precision rifle maneuvers, Missouri Air National Guard’s Technical Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller will sing the
National Anthem, and the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard will stand by 100-year-old U.S. Army Veteran, John
Trenholm, as he leads event goers in The Pledge of Allegiance.
The Veterans Resource Village will be full of both VA and community partners to provide information to
Veterans and families on care and benefits. For Veterans who are not signed up for VA Healthcare, this is an
opportunity to get more information and talk with VA Eligibility and Veterans Benefits personnel. Veterans
should bring ID and, if possible, a copy of their DD214. Recent PACT Act legislation has opened up eligibility to
more Veterans. Representatives will be available to perform toxic exposure screenings. American Business
Club-Danville IL chapter, Gateway Tykes on Trykes, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24-Belleville will be
on hand for a special presentation. Food Trucks will be on site (cash or credit) and the parking area outside
Veterans Resource Village will showcase a variety of Show ‘n’ Shine cars.