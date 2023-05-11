VA Salute to Veterans

VA St. Louis Health Care System is partnering with the U.S. Navy during Navy Week 2023 and

invites the public to attend the Salute to Veterans event at the VA Jefferson Barracks Campus off Koch Road in

South St. Louis this Saturday, May 13, from 10am to 2pm.

This family friendly fun day is open to the community and will be full of patriotism, music, food, display cars, and

information for Veterans, family members, and survivors on VA health care, eligibility, and benefits that may be

available to them.

Entertainment includes Navy Band-Great Lakes “The Voyagers” and Local St. Louis musician Veronica Mary

Agnes performing on the main stage in Veterans Village. The Navy’s Ceremonial Guard will be executing

precision rifle maneuvers, Missouri Air National Guard’s Technical Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller will sing the

National Anthem, and the U.S.S. Constitution Color Guard will stand by 100-year-old U.S. Army Veteran, John

Trenholm, as he leads event goers in The Pledge of Allegiance.

The Veterans Resource Village will be full of both VA and community partners to provide information to

Veterans and families on care and benefits. For Veterans who are not signed up for VA Healthcare, this is an

opportunity to get more information and talk with VA Eligibility and Veterans Benefits personnel. Veterans

should bring ID and, if possible, a copy of their DD214. Recent PACT Act legislation has opened up eligibility to

more Veterans. Representatives will be available to perform toxic exposure screenings. American Business

Club-Danville IL chapter, Gateway Tykes on Trykes, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 24-Belleville will be

on hand for a special presentation. Food Trucks will be on site (cash or credit) and the parking area outside

Veterans Resource Village will showcase a variety of Show ‘n’ Shine cars.