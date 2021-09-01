 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA St. Louis health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Christine_Jost

Christine Jost

Supervisor, Patient Relation Specialist

VA St Louis health care

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 68183

Curtis_Cornell

Curtis Cornell

Patient Relations Specialist

VA St Louis health care

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 56594

Email: Curtis.Cornell@va.gov

Ronald_Ross

Ronald G Ross

Patient Relations Specialist

VA St Louis health care

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 56594

Email: Ronald.Ross2@va.gov

Ghana_Jackson-Sowells

Ghana J. Jackson-Sowells

Patient Relations Specialist

VA St Louis health care

Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 56373

Email: Ghana.Jackson-Sowells2@va.gov

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
