Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA St. Louis health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Christine Jost
Supervisor, Patient Relation Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 68183
Curtis Cornell
Patient Relations Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 56594
Email: Curtis.Cornell@va.gov
Ronald G Ross
Patient Relations Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 56594
Email: Ronald.Ross2@va.gov
Ghana J. Jackson-Sowells
Patient Relations Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone: 314-652-4100, ext. 56373
Care we provide at VA St. Louis health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights