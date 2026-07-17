Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA St. Louis health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Paul Hessling
Supervisor, Patient Experience Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone:
Email: Paul.hessling@va.gov
Ghana Jackson-Sowells
Lead Patient Experience Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone:
Christopher Figura
Patient Experience Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone:
Email: Christopher.figura@va.gov
Carisa Scales
Patient Experience Specialist
VA St Louis health care
Phone:
Email: carisa.scales@va.gov
Care we provide at VA St. Louis health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights