Campus map

Directions

From the west:

Take Interstate 64/U.S. Route 40 east. Exit onto Grand Boulevard. Turn right onto Grand Boulevard. The medical center is located in midtown St. Louis at 915 North Grand Boulevard across from Powell Symphony Hall.

From the east:

Take Interstate 64/Interstate 55/Interstate 70/U.S. Route 40 west over the Poplar Street Bridge. Continue in the lanes marked I-64/40 west. Take the Grand Boulevard exit. Turn right onto Grand Boulevard. The medical center is located in midtown St. Louis at 915 North Grand Boulevard across from Powell Symphony Hall.

From the north:

Take Interstate 270 south to Interstate 170 south. Take I-170 to Interstate 64/U.S. Route 40 east. Exit onto Grand Boulevard. Turn right onto Grand Boulevard. The medical center is located in midtown St. Louis at 915 North Grand Boulevard across from Powell Symphony Hall.

From the south:

Take Interstate 55 north to Interstate 44 west. Exit to Grand Boulevard and turn right onto Grand Boulevard. The medical center is located in midtown St. Louis at 915 North Grand Boulevard across from Powell Symphony Hall.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

John Cochran Veterans Hospital

915 North Grand Boulevard

St. Louis, MO 63106-1621

Intersection: North Grand Boulevard and Bell Avenue

Coordinates: 38°38'33.29"N 90°13'53.57"W