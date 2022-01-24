Campus map

Directions

From downtown St. Louis:

Travel south on Interstate 55. Exit onto Interstate 255 east. Exit I-255 east at Koch Road. Turn left onto Koch Road. Turn right at the entrance to the medical center.

From south St. Louis County:

Travel north on Interstate 55 . Exit onto Interstate 255 east. Exit I-255 east at Koch Road. Turn left onto Koch Road. Turn right at the entrance to the medical center.

From north St. Louis County:

Travel south on Interstate 55. Continue onto Interstate 255 east. Exit I-255 east at Koch Road. Turn left onto Koch Road. Turn right at the entrance to the medical center.

From Illinois:

Travel west on Interstate 255 from Columbia, Illinois, Cross over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and exit at Koch Road. Turn right onto Koch Road. Turn right at the entrance to the medical center.



Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

St. Louis VA Medical Center-Jefferson Barracks

1 Jefferson Barracks Drive

St. Louis, MO 63125

Intersection: 1 Jefferson Barracks Drive and Leavenworth Road

Coordinates: 38°30'33.31"N 90°17'21.90"W