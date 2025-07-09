News releases
News Releases for VA St. Louis health care.
July 13, 2023
Last week, VA St. Louis Health Care System’s Jefferson Barracks campus joined John Cochran Hospital and the more than 70 other VA medical centers nationwide where Veterans can now enroll in-person into the Million Veteran Program (MVP).
July 13, 2023
VA St. Louis Health Care System announced that Dr. Thomas Chung, MD, MBA, joined the hospital staff in June and has assumed the role of Chief, Radiation Oncology at John Cochran VA Hospital.
June 2, 2023
National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) Exercise to be held at St. Louis Downtown Airport - Cahokia, Illinois, June 7, 2023
May 22, 2023
VA St. Louis Health Care System announced today that its Geriatric Patient Aligned Care Team (GeriPACT) was recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement as an Age-Friendly Health System and is part of the movement to improve health care for older adults, contributing to a goal continuing to expand and grow Age-Friendly care.
April 24, 2023
Starting April 24, 2023, VA St. Louis Health Care System (VASTHCS) is experiencing a major shift in COVID operations. Masking is no longer required in public spaces like hallways, lobbies, tunnels, elevators, and most waiting rooms. This includes all community based clinics and annexes.
February 21, 2023
VA St. Louis Health Care System, in partnership with other VA regional medical centers, will host a town hall meeting for Women Veterans at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023.
February 21, 2023
When Veterans served our country, many of them were exposed to toxic hazards – things like toxic air, radiation, smoke, Agent Orange, burn pits, and other environmental hazards.
February 17, 2023
VA St. Louis Health Care System recognizes and honors Veterans from February 12th-18th during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
January 31, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Candace Ifabiyi as the Executive Director of the St. Louis Health Care System, St. Louis, Missouri.
July 20, 2022
Effective July 19, 2022, Veterans and the public will be able to see Veteran experience information for care delivered through VA facilities and will have a clearer view of average wait times, with more detailed information on available health care services and specialties.