Chiropractic Residency Program

Our program faculty have been involved in the training of health professional students and residents for many years. Our academic affiliate Logan University is local to VA STL HCS and provides support and further expertise for our resident trainees. Program faculty hold academic appointments with Logan University and residents become part of the resident training and academia with VA HCS and Logan University.

Matthew Knieper, DC

Dr. Knieper received his BS degree from Michigan State University and DC from Palmer College of Chiropractic (Davenport). He completed his Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic residency at the VA St. Louis Health Care System. Dr. Knieper is certified in chiropractic acupuncture and battlefield acupuncture providing additional resources for treatment interventions. Dr. Knieper is adjunct faculty at Logan University (St. Louis). Additionally, he has a passion for teaching, learning, and research.

Jason Napuli, DC, MBA- Program Director

Dr. Napuli received his B.S. from Brooklyn College in 1999 and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College (NYCC) in 2003. He completed a fellowship in Integrated Care at NYCC and earned a Master's in Business Administration with a healthcare concentration from Binghamton University in 2006. Shortly after, he began his VA career, serving at Bath, NY VA Medical Center (2006-2014) and Bay Pines VA Healthcare System (2014-2018) before joining the VA St. Louis residency program in 2018, where he now serves as Chief of Chiropractic and Complementary & Integrative Health.

Dr. Napuli is deeply committed to Veteran care and training the next generation of health professionals. He has overseen clinical services, supervised health professional students and residents, and contributed to scholarly activities including research, publications, and national presentations. His dedication to education is evident in his roles on various VA committees, such as the VA Field Advisory Committee, IRB, and R&D Committees, and chairing a pain management committee.

Additionally, he has been actively involved in his profession as Chair of the Chiropractic Health Care Section of the American Public Health Association, a member of the WFC Public Health Committee, and part of the Site Team Academy for the Council on Chiropractic Education.

Most honorably, Dr. Napuli serves as a Major in the United States Air Force as a Medical Service Corps Officer and is a veteran of Operation Inherent Resolve and Enduring Freedom. His extensive knowledge, passion for veteran care, dedication to training health professionals, and a patient-centered approach make him an invaluable asset to his field.

Sarah Jane Trautwein, DC

Dr. Pavlik received her BS in Exercise Science from Lindenwood University (2016) and her DC from Logan University (2019). She completed her clinical rotation at Scott AFB in Shiloh, IL treating active duty military personnel in an integrated setting. She joined the VA St. Louis Health Care System in 2021 as part of the clinical team in Whole Health along with training health professional trainees from Logan University and residents. In addition, she is certified in both acupuncture and battlefield acupuncture and supplements this within her current practice. She also has an interest in Women’s Health conditions and Chronic Pain Syndromes. Dr. Pavlik also serves as adjunct faculty at Logan University and her research focus is on integrated care training and clinical outcomes from collaborative care.

Ann-Marie Ziegler, DC, MS

Dr. Ziegler received her BM from Central Michigan University (2013), MM from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (2015), DC from Life University (2018), and MS in Clinical Research from the University of Minnesota (2022). Additionally, she spent 3 years as a Post-Doctoral Research Scholar with the Palmer Center for Chiropractic Research and was awarded a NCCIH Administrative Supplement for the VERDICT trial. Shortly after Dr. Ziegler returned to Missouri and completed her Integrated Clinical Practice Chiropractic residency at the VA St. Louis Health Care System in 2022.

Dr. Ziegler currently serves as adjunct teaching faculty within the Doctor of Chiropractic program at Logan University. Her research focuses include integrated care training, cognitive and contextual factors of chronic pain, and enhancing self-management and person-centered care.

Terence Kearney, DC, CCSP, FIAMA

Dr. Kearney earned his B.A. in Biology from San Jose State University in 1985 and completed his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer-West Chiropractic College in 1989. Following his service in the U.S. Air Force as a Crew Chief and later as a Medical Technician in the Reserves, he joined the Department of Defense's Chiropractic Health Care Demonstration Project (CHCDP) in 1995. This project significantly impacted the integration of chiropractic care into military medical centers. He provided care at various prestigious facilities, including Walter Reed, National Naval Medical Center, and the Capitol’s Office of Attending Physician, and established clinics at Quantico Marine Base, Navy Yard, and the Pentagon.

Dr. Kearney is dedicated to lifelong learning and teaching. He has actively contributed to research on lower back pain through collaborations with Palmer University and the Samueli Institute. He pioneered student rotations from multiple chiropractic schools, holding adjunct faculty positions at these institutions and the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. His passion for education has made him a valued mentor and educator in his field.

In 2021, Dr. Kearney transitioned to the VA hospital in Huntington, WV, and in 2025, moved to the St. Louis VA. He holds a license to practice acupuncture in Virginia and is certified as a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP). His enduring commitment to continuous education and teaching continues to drive his professional endeavors.