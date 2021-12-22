Chiropractic Residency Program
The Mission of the VA St. Louis Healthcare System (VASTLHCS) Chiropractic Integrated Clinical Practice Residency is to prepare chiropractic residents for clinical practice in hospitals or other integrated medical settings, and/or academia, through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and research/scholarly activities.
Accreditation: VA St Louis Health Care System Chiropractic Residency Program is accredited by The Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) receiving initial accreditation in 2016. In July of 2019, The Council granted reaffirmation (renewal) of accreditation to VASTLHCS through 2025. Our next site visit will be spring of 2025.
Program Duration: Full-time (40 hours/week) for 12 months, starting July 1-June 30 annually.
Number of Positions: 1
VA ST Louis Health Care System
VA STL HCS is a Level 1a tertiary care facility that provides a full spectrum of inpatient and ambulatory health care services to over 65,000 unique patients annually. VA STL HCS chiropractic section is aligned under Whole Health and Primary Care Service line. Residents will rotate through primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, orthopedic, neurosurgery, rheumatology, CARF accredited pain program, and other specialties. Residents will learn from and participate in ongoing research projects and engage in scholarly activities both within our facility and through Logan University.
VA STL HCS is a Whole Health Flagship site and the resident will participate in a full spectrum of programs, classes, and rotate through complimentary and integrated health providers. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports health and well being. Practicing Whole Health as a VA clinician means being part of a nationally-supported, grassroots movement that is bringing about system-wide transformation. More information on the initiative can be found here https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/.
Program Goals/Objectives
Goal 1:
• Residents will acquire postgraduate clinical experience in a hospital-based chiropractic care
• Residents will provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence, to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, in the context of collaborative team-based care.
• Residents will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases.
Goal 2:
• Residents will engage in interprofessional educational experiences with relevant medical, surgical and associated health specialties
• Residents will complete clinical rotations in Whole Health, Primary Care, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, other relevant medical or surgical specialties, behavioral medicine and other associated health disciplines.
Goal 3:
• Residents will participate in scholarly activities to gain experience relevant to integrated practice and/or academia.
• Residents will collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete online didactic courses and group assignments.
• Residents will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and/or academic affiliate offerings.
• Residents will engage in research activities, and/or present scholarly material, and/or clinical workshops to staff and/or trainees at VA and/or academic affiliate venues.
Compensation
The resident stipend is set annually, based on geographic location, by VA Office of Academic Affiliations. For Academic Year 2021-22 the stipend for the VA STL HCS chiropractic resident will be $37,648. The resident receives paid Federal holidays, accrues vacation and sick leave. The resident is also eligible for life and health insurance. The resident is protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
Certificate of Completion
Upon satisfactory completion of program requirements, the graduate will receive an official Certificate of Residency, and records will be maintained at the VASTLHCS and the VHA Chiropractic National Program Office.
Eligibility Requirements
To be eligible applicants must be a US citizen and:
Have graduated from a CCE accredited institution by June 1, 2021
Be eligible to hold a license by July 1, 2021 or currently are licensed to practice chiropractic
Have at least a 3.0 GPA in the Doctor of Chiropractic professional program
Have capabilities and goals consistent with the mission and rigor of the program
Application Process
The program follows the VA chiropractic residency match process. Selection is through a competitive process considering factors such as academic background, relevant experience, personal statement, letters of recommendation, and telephone and/or in-person interviews. A call for applications will be issued on January 4th 2021 and close on January 29,th 2021. Applications are only accepted during the open call. Applicant rankings are made by a review committee of the residency director, program faculty, and current resident.
Forms and instructions can be found at
https://www.rehab.va.gov/PROSTHETICS/chiro/Residency_Programs.asp.
If you have any questions, please submit them to
STLChiroResidency@va.gov
VA St. Louis Health Care Systems composed seven different sites of care throughout the greater St Louis region. Each of the locations contains state of the art exam/treatment tables, computers, and other necessary equipment. Each location offers a variety of patient demographics from city, to suburban, and rural. We are a Whole Health Flagship site which is slowly transforming health care in VA. Our residents become knowledgeable in Whole Health both as a practitioner and a patient taking the courses and rotating through the various programs that are offered. We also have our own public website (wellvets.com) which hosts a variety of online material that has been created to improve the quality of our veterans. Residents will have library support through VASTLHCS, VISN 15 Online Library, and through Logan University. In addition, the resident will rotate through Logan University health care systems and participate in didactic activities throughout their trimesters.
Our program faculty have been involved in training of health professional students and residents for many years. Our academic affiliate Logan University is local to VA STL Health Care System and provides support and further expertise for our resident trainees. Program faculty hold academic appointments with Logan University and residents become part of the resident training within VASTLHCS and Logan University.
Ross Mattox, DC, RMSK
Dr Mattox received his B.S. from Missouri State University (2002) and his D.C. from Logan University (2007). After several years in private practice, he returned to Logan for a three-year residency in diagnostic imaging, followed by an additional year of fellowship focused on musculoskeletal diagnostic ultrasound. He received the Registered in Musculoskeletal Sonography certification through the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement in 2015.
Dr. Mattox spent the next 4+ years overseeing clinical care in one of Logan’s Integrative Health Centers before starting with the VA St. Louis Healthcare System in 2020. He was assistant professor under the Doctor of Chiropractic program and taught through Logan’s postgraduate department. His clinical interests involve multidisciplinary care of chronic pain, social determinants of health, enhancing chiropractic education in clinical settings, and point-of-care diagnostic ultrasound
Jason Napuli, DC, MBA- Program Director
Dr. Napuli received his BS from Brooklyn College (1999), and DC from NYCC (2003). He completed a fellowship at NYCC in Integrated Care gaining a master’s degree in Business Administration with a health care concentration from Binghamton University (2006). Shortly after finishing his fellowship in 2006, he began working in VA at the Bath NY VA Medical Center (06-14), Bay Pines VA Health Care System (14-18) and joining the residency program here at VA St Louis in 2018. Over the course of working in VA, Dr Napuli has overseen clinical services, supervised health professional students and residents, and has contributed in scholarly activities including conducting research, publications, and national presentations. In addition, he has served on a variety of committees in VA including VA Field Advisory Committee, IRB and R&D Committees, and chaired a pain management committee. Furthermore, Dr Napuli has been involved in the profession as Chair of the Chiropractic Health Care Section of the American Public Health Association, Member of the WFC Public Health Committee, and Site Team Academy member for the Council on Chiropractic Education. Most honorably, Dr Napuli is a Maj in the United States Air Force Reserve as a Medical Service Corps Officer in Aeromedical Evacuation. Dr Napuli brings extensive knowledge to clinical practice with the veterans he serves along with an excitement for excellence in education, patient centered approach to treatment, and a passion for service to the country and profession.
Additional multidisciplinary adjunct faculty will be part of the program who will be part of the rotation schedule both internally in VA and through our academic affiliate, Logan University.
Training takes place at multiple locations throughout the VA St. Louis Health Care System. Currently there are seven sites of chiropractic care provided within the VASTLHCS. Two medical centers Jefferson Barracks, John Cochran and 5 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC): Washington Avenue Annex, St. Clair CBOC, St. Charles CBOC, St. Louis CBOC, Franklin County CBOC. VASTLHCS has academic affiliations with Logan University, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Saint Louis College of Pharmacy. Residents will be assigned to both medical centers and will have an opportunity to rotate in our CBOC’s.