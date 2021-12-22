STL VA Chiropractic Residency Program

Accreditation: VA St Louis Health Care System Chiropractic Residency Program is accredited by The Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) receiving initial accreditation in 2016. In July of 2019, The Council granted reaffirmation (renewal) of accreditation to VASTLHCS through 2025. Our next site visit will be spring of 2025.



Program Duration: Full-time (40 hours/week) for 12 months, starting July 1-June 30 annually.

Number of Positions: 1

VA ST Louis Health Care System

VA STL HCS is a Level 1a tertiary care facility that provides a full spectrum of inpatient and ambulatory health care services to over 65,000 unique patients annually. VA STL HCS chiropractic section is aligned under Whole Health and Primary Care Service line. Residents will rotate through primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, orthopedic, neurosurgery, rheumatology, CARF accredited pain program, and other specialties. Residents will learn from and participate in ongoing research projects and engage in scholarly activities both within our facility and through Logan University.



VA STL HCS is a Whole Health Flagship site and the resident will participate in a full spectrum of programs, classes, and rotate through complimentary and integrated health providers. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports health and well being. Practicing Whole Health as a VA clinician means being part of a nationally-supported, grassroots movement that is bringing about system-wide transformation. More information on the initiative can be found here https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/.

Program Goals/Objectives

Goal 1:



• Residents will acquire postgraduate clinical experience in a hospital-based chiropractic care



• Residents will provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence, to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, in the context of collaborative team-based care.



• Residents will gain experience in managing a range of complex/multimorbidity cases.



Goal 2:



• Residents will engage in interprofessional educational experiences with relevant medical, surgical and associated health specialties



• Residents will complete clinical rotations in Whole Health, Primary Care, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, other relevant medical or surgical specialties, behavioral medicine and other associated health disciplines.



Goal 3:



• Residents will participate in scholarly activities to gain experience relevant to integrated practice and/or academia.



• Residents will collaborate with other chiropractic residents to complete online didactic courses and group assignments.



• Residents will attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and/or academic affiliate offerings.



• Residents will engage in research activities, and/or present scholarly material, and/or clinical workshops to staff and/or trainees at VA and/or academic affiliate venues.