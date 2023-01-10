Internship Program

The MSW concentration internship at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Council on Higher Education and the U.S. Department of Education. To be considered, students must demonstrate enrollment in a MSW program from an accredited school by the Council on Social Work Education and in their concentration practicum.

Internships require the full academic year of Fall-Spring. The intern schedules during these semesters typically require two and a half standard business days for a 20-hr week. Available tours will be determined by Field Placement and Field Instructor. The schedule is dependent upon the program to which the intern is assigned. Weekend or evening hours are not available currently. Intern assignments are made by the VA staff and available Field Instructors for that academic year. Treatment settings and programs that are available for internships vary from year to year. Some potential offerings are inpatient and outpatient internships in both medical and mental health some in hospital and others are in community clinics. Our medical internships span acute care, primary care, nephrology, inpatient and outpatient hospice/palliative care and our skilled rehabilitation program. Mental health internships options include acute inpatient, substance use, domiciliary treatment of substance use and homelessness, mental health therapy and case management in our general outpatient and trauma recovery programs, suicide prevention, and homeless programs. We also have the possibility of community and prison outreach internships.

Those selected to intern with VA Social Work Service will need to complete several additional requirements, a few of which are: additional agency documents, provide fingerprints to allow VA to conduct background checks, a physical, and obtain VA computer clearance and agency identification. This list is not all inclusive, and several of these and other steps must be met in prescribed sequential order. This necessitates that the prospective intern will have some availability to come to the VA for several hours on more than one appointment day during the summer months.