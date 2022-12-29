Occupational Therapy Board Certified Physical Rehabilitation Fellowship Program

Why choose our Fellowship Program?

Higher level critical thinking skills will be fostered throughout the program with mentorship provided by Occupational Therapists with a variety of specialties in various settings related to Physical Rehabilitation. Curriculum modules will allow the Fellow to evaluate and provide treatment across different Occupational Therapy settings throughout the continuum of care with a diverse patient population. There will be opportunities for specialty clinical experiences, including, but not limited to driver’s rehabilitation, low vision, and mental health.

Mission

To develop an Occupational Therapy Practitioner with advanced-practice skills in the field of Physical Rehabilitation to facilitate improved health and quality of life for our Veteran population.

Vision

To improve the lives and well-being of our Veterans and their caregivers through development and cultivation of advanced practice Occupational Therapists, with an emphasis on current evidence and innovative treatments within Physical Rehabilitation.

Clinical Training

Clinical training consists of managing a diverse caseload with acute and chronic conditions related to Physical Rehabilitation across our two campuses, that encompass various OT settings (acute care, SNF/acute rehab, outpatient, mental health, low vision, drivers rehabilitation). One-on-on mentoring sessions will be provided with specialized therapists in each setting, as well as didactic curriculum to improve clinical practice skills and promote advanced knowledge. Fellows will have the opportunity to participate in department-wide journal clubs, staff/student in-services and online CEUs.

Curriculum

The VHASTLHCS Physical Rehabilitation OT Fellowship Program will focus on the Fellow’s development of knowledge, competency, and advanced practice skills in the following core areas:

Advanced Knowledge

Reasoning and Performance Skill

Ethical Practice

Interpersonal Skills

Scholarly and/or Professional Activities

Program Goals and Objectives