Physical Therapy Residency Program

Program Goals and Objectives

Prepare residents to become board-certified clinical specialists by providing:​

Clinical rotations across the continuum of care, with a variety of diagnoses consistent with description of residency practice (DRP)​

Didactic instruction from multiple modalities including web-based learning with access to multiple platforms, access to ABPTS recommended textbooks, journal databases, and opportunities for consultation with board-certified specialists and clinicians with advanced knowledge/skills in a specialized area of practice.​

Structured mentorship with board-certified specialists across a variety of specialty fields and practice settings​

Opportunities for advancing teaching skills including professional presentations, lab assisting, and supervision of DPT students​

Raise the quality and standard of care of the VA Physical Therapy department by:​

Supporting staff growth in the area of clinical instruction and mentorship.​

Guiding residents to provide staff in-services on topics specific to the fields of specialty PT.​

Inspiring other staff therapists to participate in the advancement of the physical therapy profession.​

Retain newly trained clinical specialists within the VA system, whether in St. Louis or other parts of the country by:​

Demonstrating through best practice that VA is a highly desirable employer for Physical Therapists.

Recruiting and considering all successfully graduating residents for open full- time positions within the VA-STLHCS and/or nationwide within the Veterans Health Administration System.​

Maintain ABPTRFE accreditation for all PT residency programs by:​

Demonstrating compliance with residency quality standards through timely​

submission of program’s Annual Reports. ​

Continuously improving the residency programs through submission of Annual Reports to ABPTRFE and recording meeting minutes.​

Successfully renewing the programs’ accreditation through ABPTRFE.​

Sustain all VA-St. Louis Physical Therapy Residency Programs by:​

Attracting quality candidates.​

Maintaining appropriate level of clinical specialists and mentors on staff.​

Providing financial stability through Office of Academic Affairs.​

Demonstrating residents’ satisfaction assessed through post-graduation survey.​

Support the mission of the sponsoring organization by:​