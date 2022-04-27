Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program

Overview of the VA St. Louis Health Care System

The St. Louis VA Health Care System (VASTLHCS) has two divisions. The John Cochran Division is located at 915 North Grand Blvd.; St. Louis, MO 63106. The Jefferson Barracks Division is located at #1 Jefferson Barracks Drive, St. Louis, MO 63125. There are also several off-division primary and specialty care clinics and outpatient centers in the St. Louis metropolitan area, as well as the Hope Recovery Center which provides housing, job, and mental health programs to veterans.

The St. Louis VAMC is a full-service health care facility providing inpatient and ambulatory care in medicine, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, and rehabilitation, as well as over 65 subspecialty areas. It serves veterans and their families in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

The John Cochran Division has all the medical center's operative surgical capabilities, the ambulatory care unit, and a six-story Clinical Addition that includes surgical facilities, intensive care units, outpatient psychiatry clinics, and expanded laboratory.

The Jefferson Barracks Division provides primary care, psychiatric treatment, regional spinal cord injury treatment, a community living center (nursing home care unit), geriatric health care, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans. The St. Louis VA Medical Center Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are in Shiloh, IL; O'Fallon, MO (St. Charles County); St. Louis, MO (North St. Louis County); and Washington, MO.



The academic affiliate is University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Nursing, a program fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and fully approved the Missouri State Board of Nursing.