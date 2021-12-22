Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Overview of the St. Louis VA facility

The St. Louis VA Health Care System (VASTLHCS) has two divisions. The John Cochran Division is located at 915 North Grand Blvd.; St. Louis, MO 63106. The Jefferson Barracks Division is located at #1 Jefferson Barracks Drive, St. Louis, MO 63125. There are also several off-division primary and specialty care clinics and outpatient centers in the St. Louis metropolitan area, as well as the Hope Recovery Center which provides housing, job, and mental health programs to veterans.

The St. Louis VAMC is a full-service health care facility providing inpatient and ambulatory care in medicine, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, and rehabilitation, as well as over 65 subspecialty areas. It serves veterans and their families in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois. The John Cochran Division has all the medical center's operative surgical capabilities, the ambulatory care unit, and a six-story Clinical Addition that includes surgical facilities, intensive care units, outpatient psychiatry clinics, and expanded laboratory. The primary care nurse practitioner resident (PC-NPR) clinic is located on the first floor of the John Cochran Division and the Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Clinic on the JB campus.

The Jefferson Barracks Division provides primary care, psychiatric treatment, regional spinal cord injury treatment, a community living center (nursing home care unit), geriatric health care, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans. The St. Louis VA Medical Center Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are in Shiloh, IL; O'Fallon, MO (St. Charles County); St. Louis, MO (North St. Louis County); and Washington, MO.

This is a yearlong Nurse Practitioner Residency in Primary Care.

The academic affiliate is Maryville University a program fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and fully approved the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Advanced Nursing Practice:

We support the use of evidence based knowledge in an interprofessional practice environment to develop competent, confident, and collaborative nurse practitioners capable of embracing new ideas, and facilitating change

Leadership:

We strive to provide an interprofessional team based environment where NP residents can learn and practice leadership strategies to lead and improve collaboration among interprofessional healthcare team members.

Scholarship:

We promote scholarly opportunities for NP Residents to lead & engage in Interprofessional Quality Improvement activities. We promote leadership development through team leadership roles and educational programs. We promote dissemination of work through publication and professional conferences attendance.

Requirements for applicants:

National Board Certification prior to May 15, 2022

Valid RN & APRN Licenses

Curriculum Vitae

3 Professional References sent to the Program Director via email

Graduate from Nationally Accredited NP program within past 12 months

Final Transcripts

U.S. Citizen

Proficient in English

Selection is a competitive process based on application and interviews.

Application Deadline for the academic year July 2022- July 2023: April 4, 2022

For more information visit https://www.va.gov/oaa/nursing.asp