Psychology Training Programs
The St. Louis VA Health Care System Psychology Training Program offers Internships and Residency Positions
Internship Program
The predoctoral internship at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2027. The VA St. Louis Health Care System Psychology Training Program offers APA-accredited internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited, CPA-accredited, or PCSAS-accredited institution. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a combined total of 1000 hours of practicum experience. Applicants with at least 250 direct service hours will be rated more highly when determining invitations for interviews. Please note that we will consider exceptions for applicants whose clinical hours and training experiences were impacted by the pandemic. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.
Postdoctoral Residency Program
The Postdoctoral Residency Program at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2032. The Postdoctoral residency program offers four Clinical Residency positions with different areas of emphasis. The Evidence-Based Practice (EBP) Psychotherapy and Assessment focus position offers training in evidence-based assessment in an inpatient mental health setting and evidence-based psychotherapy services delivered through both individual and group formats, to a wide range of diagnostic presentations in an outpatient mental health clinic. The Geropsychology focus position provides training in consultation, assessment, and evidence-based treatment to older adults across a breadth of interdisciplinary treatment settings (inpatient, outpatient, and in-home). The Health Psychology focus residency position offers training in the provision of psychology services with interdisciplinary teams offering care across a breadth of inpatient, outpatient, and home-based medical settings. The PTSD focus residency offers training in the assessment and treatment of post-traumatic symptoms for all trauma types and all eras of service with an emphasis on evidence-based, recovery-oriented psychotherapy. Finally, we also offer a two-year neuropsychology training program (see below for more information). Applicants must have completed all degree requirements of an APA-accredited, CPA-accredited, or PCSAS-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, including successfully completing an APA-accredited or CPA-accredited internship, prior to the start date of postdoctoral training.
Clinical Neuropsychology Residency Program
The Clinical Neuropsychology Residency Program at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association as a specialty practice postdoctoral residency program in clinical neuropsychology. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2032. The residency is a two-year program. We have two positions, therefore, there is one training position open for each training year.
APA Accreditation
Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the St. Louis VA Health Care System psychology internship program or postdoctoral training program may be addressed to the APA Commission on Accreditation (CoA): Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation Education Directorate Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association 750 First Street NE Washington, D.C. 20002-4242
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/ **
* External Link Disclaimer: Links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are external links. By clicking on these links, you will leave the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked website. The link will open in a new window.
Internship Application Due Date:
November 1, 2025
Postdoctoral Residency Application Due Dates:
Clinical Neuropsychology
December 2, 2025
Clinical Psychology with Evidence-Based Practice, Psychotherapy, and Assessment
Emphasis December 16, 2025
Clinical Psychology with Geropsychology
Emphasis December 16, 2025
Clinical Psychology with Health Psychology Emphasis
December 16, 2025
Clinical Psychology with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder
Emphasis December 16, 2025
Contact Us
Christopher Miller, Psy. D.
Internship Training Director
Alex Alvarez, Ph.D.
Residency Training Director
#1 Jefferson Barracks Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63125
ext. 66653