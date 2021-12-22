Psychology Training Programs
The St. Louis VA Medical Center Psychology Training Program offers Internships and Fellowships
Eligibility Requirements
Read Requirements
Internship Program
The predoctoral internship at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2027. The VA St. Louis Health Care System Psychology Training Program offers APA-accredited internships to U.S. citizens who are pursuing a doctoral degree in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA-accredited institution. To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a combined total of 1000 hours of practicum experiences. Applicants with at least 300 hours of direct service hours will be rated more highly when determining invitations for interviews. Please note that we will consider exceptions for applicants whose clinical hours and training experiences were impacted by the pandemic. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.
Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
The Postdoctoral Fellowship Program at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2021-2022. The Postdoctoral fellowship program offers four residency positions. Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) offers training in the provision of services within the primary care medical setting. The PTSD position offers training in the treatment of combat and deployment related post-trauma for all eras of service. The Evidence Based Practice (EBP) Psychotherapy and Assessment position offers training in evidence based psychotherapy services, delivered through both individual and group formats, to a wide range of diagnostic presentations in an outpatient mental health clinic. The Geropsychology position provides training in consultation, assessment, and evidence-based treatment to older adults across a breadth of interdisciplinary treatment settings (inpatient, outpatient, and in-home). Finally, we also offer a two year neuropsychology training program. Applicants must have completed all requirements of an APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, including an APA-accredited internship, prior to the start of postdoctoral training.
Neuropsychology Fellowship Program
The Neuropsychology Fellowship Program at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association as a specialty practice postdoctoral residency program in clinical neuropsychology. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2021-2022. The fellowship is a two-year program. We have two positions, therefore, there is one training position open for each training year.
APA Accreditation
Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the St. Louis VA Medical Center psychology internship program or postdoctoral training program may be addressed to the APA Commission on Accreditation (CoA): Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation Education Directorate Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association 750 First Street NE Washington, D.C. 20002-4242 202-336-5979
Email: apaaccred@apa.org
Web: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/ **
* External Link Disclaimer: Links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are external links. By clicking on these links, you will leave the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked website. The link will open in a new window.
Internship Application Due Date:
November 1, 2021
Postdoctoral Fellowships Application Due Dates:
Neuropsychology
December 20, 2021
Primary Care Mental Health Integration
January 2, 2022
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder
January 2, 2022
Geropsychology
January 2, 2022
Evidence Based Psychotherapy and Assessment
January 2, 2022
Katherine Goedeker, Ph.D.
Director of Training.
Rebecca Stout, Ph.D.
Assistant Director of Training
Lauren Mensie, Ph.D.
Assistant Director of Training
#1 Jefferson Barracks Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63125
1-800-228-5459
ext.66639 or ext.55320