Psychology Training Programs

APA Accreditation

Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the St. Louis VA Health Care System psychology internship program or postdoctoral training program may be addressed to the APA Commission on Accreditation (CoA): Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation Education Directorate Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association 750 First Street NE Washington, D.C. 20002-4242

Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/ **

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