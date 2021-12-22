Psychology Training Programs

Neuropsychology Fellowship Program

The Neuropsychology Fellowship Program at the VA St. Louis Health Care System is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association as a specialty practice postdoctoral residency program in clinical neuropsychology. The next site visit will be during the academic year 2021-2022. The fellowship is a two-year program. We have two positions, therefore, there is one training position open for each training year.

APA Accreditation

Any questions regarding the accreditation status of the St. Louis VA Medical Center psychology internship program or postdoctoral training program may be addressed to the APA Commission on Accreditation (CoA): Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation Education Directorate Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association 750 First Street NE Washington, D.C. 20002-4242 202-336-5979

Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/ **

