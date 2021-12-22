The VA St. Louis pharmacy service is progressive and expanding. We have at over 30 clinical pharmacy specialists and 31 staff pharmacists who provide pharmacy services in a variety of specialty areas. The St. Louis VAMC residency will provide residents with the skills and knowledge required to practice in a wide variety of clinical practice settings including inpatient and ambulatory care. PGY1 and PGY2 residents are given the unique opportunity to collaborate along with medical residents from two Medical schools in the area including St. Louis University and Washington University. Working for the VA is one of the most emotionally satisfying and professionally rewarding ways to dedicate the best within you to your country's service.

The VA St. Louis Health Care System is a two-division tertiary care facility providing inpatient and ambulatory care in medicine, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, spinal cord Injury, and rehabilitation, as well as 65 subspecialty areas. There are 218 hospital operating beds, a 71 bed Community Living Center, a 50 bed Rehabilitation Domiciliary for Homeless Veterans and a 25 bed Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. It serves veterans and their families in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois.



The John Cochran Division is located in midtown St. Louis and is in close proximity to its affiliated medical schools, Saint Louis University and Washington University. It houses the medical center's operative surgical capabilities, acute care medicine and spinal cord, the ambulatory care unit, intensive care units, outpatient psychiatry clinics, and expanded laboratory.

The Jefferson Barracks Division is a multi-building complex overlooking the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County. It provides psychiatric treatment, spinal cord injury treatment, a nursing home care unit, geriatric health care, outpatient clinic, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans and the Fisher House. This medical center also maintains Community Based Outpatient Clinics in St. Charles, Washington, North St. Louis County in Missouri and Bellville in Illinois as well as the Missouri Vet Home in St. Louis, MO.