St Louis VA Pharmacy Practice Residencies
The VA St. Louis Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Program, through a diverse set of professional, clinical, and academic experiences, builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to develop clinical pharmacists for entry level clinical pharmacy positions in a variety of settings, including acute care, ambulatory care, advanced residency training, and academia.
The VA St. Louis pharmacy service is progressive and expanding. We have at over 30 clinical pharmacy specialists and 31 staff pharmacists who provide pharmacy services in a variety of specialty areas. The St. Louis VAMC residency will provide residents with the skills and knowledge required to practice in a wide variety of clinical practice settings including inpatient and ambulatory care. PGY1 and PGY2 residents are given the unique opportunity to collaborate along with medical residents from two Medical schools in the area including St. Louis University and Washington University. Working for the VA is one of the most emotionally satisfying and professionally rewarding ways to dedicate the best within you to your country's service.
The VA St. Louis Health Care System is a two-division tertiary care facility providing inpatient and ambulatory care in medicine, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, spinal cord Injury, and rehabilitation, as well as 65 subspecialty areas. There are 218 hospital operating beds, a 71 bed Community Living Center, a 50 bed Rehabilitation Domiciliary for Homeless Veterans and a 25 bed Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. It serves veterans and their families in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois.
The John Cochran Division is located in midtown St. Louis and is in close proximity to its affiliated medical schools, Saint Louis University and Washington University. It houses the medical center's operative surgical capabilities, acute care medicine and spinal cord, the ambulatory care unit, intensive care units, outpatient psychiatry clinics, and expanded laboratory.
The Jefferson Barracks Division is a multi-building complex overlooking the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County. It provides psychiatric treatment, spinal cord injury treatment, a nursing home care unit, geriatric health care, outpatient clinic, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans and the Fisher House. This medical center also maintains Community Based Outpatient Clinics in St. Charles, Washington, North St. Louis County in Missouri and Bellville in Illinois as well as the Missouri Vet Home in St. Louis, MO.
St. Louis VA Pharmacy Practice Residencies FAQ's
-PGY1: 4
-PGY2 Internal Medicine: 1
-PGY2 Infectious Diseases: 1
-PGY2 Pain Managment and Palliative Care: 1
Our residency program has a long history. The VA St. Louis has had a residency program in place for over 20 years.
Please see the past resident page for more information on where our residents went after residency. Past residents
Please refer to PhORCAS for the application deadline. For more specific information regarding the application process please reference
the Application Instructions.
Residents are selected based on weighted criteria including on-site interview, GPA, letters of recommendation, letter of intent , CV and overall application.
There is no preference for in-state or out-of-state graduates. Each applicant is treated equally and is reviewed using the same criteria.
The PGY1 pharmacy practice residency does not participate in PPS.
The PGY2 program participation in PPS will vary each year for both internal medicine and infectious diseases programs. To determine if the program you are interested in is participating in PPS, please contact the individual program director for the program you are interested in. Please see the application instructions for contact information.
All programs will be available at Midyear Residency Showcase.
The PGY1 program is flexible if interests change. Residents are also able to change tracks if necessary. Based on experiences throughout the year, residents can work with their program director to change experience to best meet the goals and interests of each resident while still meeting the requirement of a general practice first year residency.
PGY2 residencies currently offered are Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases. Each of these programs can elect to participate in early commitment, although there is no universal policy for early commitment.
Residents rotate through clinical weekends, outpatient weekends and evening clinical coverage. For more information see the Residency Manual. "Staffing Requirements: VA St Louis Health Care System".
Individual training plans are customized between the residency program director and resident for a max of two (2) 4 week, non-consecutive rotations.
The pharmacy resident is required to obtain a pharmacist license in one of the States of the United States. The pharmacy resident will be licensed upon entry into the program or obtain a pharmacist license within 90 days. Applicants are highly encouraged to take the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX) and Multistate Pharmacist Jurisprudence Examination (MPJE) prior to entering the residency program. Failure to obtain a Pharmacist Licensure to practice pharmacy within 90 days from the start of residency is considered reasonable grounds for dismissal from the program. Exceptions to this policy may be reviewed on a case by case basis.
For more information, please see the Residency Manual "Licensure Policy"
-If you choose to complete an elective rotation at a non-VA facility and do not hold an active Missouri License,
temporary licensure in Missouri is required.
-For application instructions, please visit: http://pr.mo.gov/boards/pharmacy/375-0407.pdf
Please note this application takes 3 weeks for processing.
Please feel free to contact our current residents. Please see the current resident page for contact information. Our residents will also be available to talk with during the Midyear Residency Showcase. Current Residents
VA St. Louis Health Care System and St. Louis College of Pharmacy follow the duty hours set forth by ASHP Residency Standards.
For more information, please see the Residency Manual "Duty Hours Policy".
Our residents have completed various projects. A list of past and current projects are available. These include resident research, medication use evaluations, seminar CE presentations and CE Pharmacy conference. Resident Projects
Residents will dress in a professional fashion whenever they are within the medical center, on the St. Louis College of Pharmacy campus, or attending any function as a representative of VA St. Louis Health Care System. White lab coats will be worn at all times in patient care areas.
Overall medical center policy: Click here
Pharmacy specific policy: Click here
Residents are evaluated by preceptors on every learning experience, including longitudinal experiences. The evaluations are based on the ASHP Residency Learning System. Specific goals and objectives must be met for each of the learning experiences. The residents also have the opportunity to meet one on one
with the residency program director on at least a quarterly basis to discuss their experiences and work to further tailor the residency to meet each resident’s needs, skills, interests, and goals.
If specific issues arise, efforts will be made to assist and facilitate necessary improvement with residents on an individual basis. To review the grievance, disciplinary and dismissal policy, please see the Residency Manual "Dismissal policy".
Approximately 65% of our residents continue their residency training or accept a position within the VA system.
Over 95% of our residents have taken a clinical position after the completion of their residency training. To view a complete list of our past residents Click Here
The scope of practice, as part of the collaborative medication management, allows the clinical pharmacist to function with a high level of autonomy and independent clinical decision making for activities included in the scope of practice and
collaboratively with the health care team for the overall care of the Veteran. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible and accountable for the disease states and conditions managed under the Clinical Pharmacist's Scope of Practice.
Prescribing, administering or dispensing controlled substances may be included in the scope of daily practice only if the clinical pharmacist is authorized by their state license to do so and complies with the limitations and restrictions on that authority.
Prescriptive authority and responsibility defines in the scope of practice is limited to practice areas for which the clinical pharmacist has experience and expertise. See VHA handbook 1108.11 for more information.
VA Medical Center: Parking is available in designated lots near the John Cochran and Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Centers. Please display the parking tag provided from your rear view mirror so that it is easily visible. Periodically, selected lots close to the John Cochran VA Medical Center may be closed. Notice of lot closures and alternate parking options are usually provided via the VISTA email system.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy: The resident will be provided access to the parking garage/lot at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. A separate St. Louis College of Pharmacy parking tag will be provided and should be displayed from the rear view mirror when parking in that area.
St. Louis hosts multiple attractions, sports, science, and restaurants. Sports fanatics will love St. Louis as we are a sports town. Home teams including the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and St. Louis Blues Hockey. We have great entertainment for a night out on the town at Ballpark Village St. Louis, Laclede’s Landing, Central West End, Soulard, and Westport Plaza. St. Louis is also home to Anheuser-Busch with factory tour and tasting available as well as many microbreweries. Our animal lovers can visit the St. Louis Zoo, Grant’s Farm and Purina Farms. St. Louis also have several great attractions including the Gateway Arch, Forest Park, Laumeier Sculpture Park, Science Center, St. Louis Art Museum, and the Kemp Auto Museum. Please visit the websites below for a more complete guide to exploring what St. Louis has to offer!
