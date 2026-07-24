The VA St. Louis Health Care System is a two-division tertiary care facility providing inpatient and ambulatory care in medicine, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, spinal cord Injury, and rehabilitation, as well as 65 subspecialty areas. There are 218 hospital operating beds, a 60 bed Community Living Center, a 35 bed Rehabilitation Domiciliary for Homeless Veterans and a 31 bed Substance Abuse Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program. It serves veterans and their families in east central Missouri and southwestern Illinois.

John Cochran Division

The John Cochran Division is located in midtown St. Louis and is in close proximity to its affiliated medical schools, Saint Louis University and Washington University. It houses the medical center's operative surgical capabilities, acute care medicine and spinal cord, the ambulatory care unit, intensive care units, outpatient psychiatry clinics, and expanded laboratory.

Jefferson Barracks Division

The Jefferson Barracks Division is a multi-building complex overlooking the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County. It provides psychiatric treatment, spinal cord injury treatment, a nursing home care unit, geriatric health care, outpatient clinic, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans and the Fisher House. This medical center also maintains Community Based Outpatient Clinics in St. Charles, Washington, St. Louis (Manchester + Washington), North St. Louis County in Missouri, and two clinics in Illinois located at Scott Air Force Base and Shiloh.