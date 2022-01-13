PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency

NMS: 249513 ASHP Code: 64800

VA Core Values:

VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Program Competency Areas (ASHP 2015 Standards)

The PGY-1 Pharmacy practice residency program further builds knowledge and skills to meet the following program competency areas:

Patient care

Advancing practice and improving patient care

Leadership and management

Teaching, education, and dissemination of knowledge

For a complete list of the ASHP PGY-1 Residency competency areas, goals, objectives, and criteria click here.

Requirements for Completion of Residency:

Successful completion of all residency rotations and longitudinal experiences

Mastery of program outcomes, goals, and objectives

Research Project/Pharmacy Project/Medication Use Evaluation, including results presentation

Presentations Seminar Presentation (1) Formal Case Presentations (2) Journal Club Presentation (1) VA Continuing Education Day Presentation (1)

Residency Education Academy Certificate

Manuscript preparation

Didactic teaching

Staffing Requirements: inpatient clinical and outpatient

Rotations:

Acute Care Track

Orientation

Acute Care Medicine I

Acute Care Medicine II

Infectious Disease

Critical Care

Ambulatory Care I

Ambulatory Care Elective

Patient-Care Elective

General Elective I

General Elective II

Ambulatory Care Track

Orientation

Ambulatory Care I

Ambulatory Care II

Ambulatory Care Elective I

Ambulatory Care Elective II

Acute Care Medicine I

Acute Care Elective

Patient-Care Elective

General Elective I

General Elective II

Longitudinal Ambulatory Experiences

Anticoagulation Clinic

ComPACT Clinic

Elective On-Site Experiences

Infectious Disease

Medicine Precepting

Medicine Consults

Diabetes Management

Surgical Critical Care

Medical Critical Care

Hematology/Oncology

Cardiology*

Tele Health

Home Based Primary Care

Mental Health - Inpatient

Mental Health - Outpatient

Pain Management

Geriatric

*Rotation is under development

Elective Off-Site Experiences

Department of Health

Academia (St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UHSP)

* limited to one (1), 4-week off-site experiences

Pharmacy Practice Experiences

Rounding with multidisciplinary healthcare professionals

Clinical intervention documentations

Medication therapy management

Adverse drug reaction reporting

Participation in departmental and committee meetings

Teaching Requirements and Opportunities

Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program

Required lecture to St. Louis College of Pharmacy students

St. Louis VA Clinical Pharmacist precept over 80 pharmacy students from multiple schools of pharmacy per year

Salary and Benefits:

Stipend: $42,354 (as of July2021)

Leave: see Residency Manual "Leave Policy" Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks) Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)

Insurance: Offered medical, dental and life insurance policies

Travel Stipend: Amount is determined each year and may have limited travel support

Federal Holidays: Ten (10) paid federal holidays

Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer

Positions: 4



Start Date: July 5, 2022 (Tentative)



Program Director

Jon McMahan, Pharm,D, BCCCP

PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Director

St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division

Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)

915 N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63106

Phone: 314-652-4100 x56023

Email: Jonathan.McMahan@va.gov



Contact Information for Program Coordinator:

Danielle Skouby, Pharm.D, BCPS

Program Coordinator

St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division

Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)

915 N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63106

Phone: 314-652-4100 x53959

Email: Danielle.Skouby@va.gov