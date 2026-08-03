PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

NMS: 249513 ASHP Code: 64800

VA Core Values:

VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Program Competency Areas (ASHP 2015 Standards)

The PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program further builds knowledge and skills to meet the following program competency areas:

Patient care

Advancing practice and improving patient care

Leadership and management

Teaching, education, and dissemination of knowledge

For a complete list of the ASHP PGY-1 Residency competency areas, goals, objectives, and criteria click here.

Requirements for Completion of Residency:

Successful progression through PGY1 Residency Rotations and longitudinal experiences Residents must obtain at least an assessment of “3 = Functioning as an entry level resident (Intermediate)”, in at least 75% of each rotation’s ASHP Objectives to progress without remediation. Areas in which a resident is assessed as “1 = Functioning at the level of a pharmacy student (Fundamental Awareness)” or “2 = Functioning at the level of an advanced pharmacy student (Novice)” (depending on the time of year) will be reviewed by the Residency Program Director, rotation preceptor, and resident in order to develop a specific improvement plan.

Successful completion of longitudinal Ambulatory Care and Management Components

Successful completion of Research/Medication Use Evaluation, including manuscript

Successful completion and presentation of: Two Formal Case Presentations One Journal Club Presentation Seminar Presentation VA Continuing Education Day Presentation Preceptor Development Presentation Presentation of Research/MUE Residents must obtain at least an assessment of “satisfactory progress” in at least 75% of each of the presentation’s objectives to progress without remediation.

Successful completion of Residency Education Academy

Successful fulfillment of VA Pharmacy Staffing Requirements

Residents must receive an assessment of “achieved for residency”, as determined by the RPD, in 75% of the ASHP Objectives (including all R1.1 objectives) in order to be awarded a PGY1 Residency Completion Certificate.

Rotations:

Required Rotations (5 weeks)

Orientation

Acute Care I

Acute Care II

Ambulatory Care I

Ambulatory Care II

Mental Health (Inpatient or Outpatient)

General Elective I

General Elective II

General Elective III

General Elective IV

Longitudinal Ambulatory Experiences

Anticoagulation Clinic

Longitudinal Management

Smoking Cessation Clinic

Elective Experiences (5 weeks)

Acute Care III (consults)

Acute Care III (precepting)

Critical Care I

Critical Care II

Diabetes Management

Extended Care and Rehabilitation

Geriatrics

Home-Based Primary Care

Infectious Diseases I

Infectious Diseases II

Management - Pharmacy Outcomes and Healthcare Analytics

Mental Health - Inpatient

Mental Health - Outpatient

Nephrology

Pain Management

Other Individual Primary Care Clinics

Teaching Requirements and Opportunities:

Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program

Required lecture to St. Louis College of Pharmacy students

VA St. Louis Clinical Pharmacist precept over 80 pharmacy students from multiple schools of pharmacy per year

Additional Program Requirements:

Two Formal Case Presentations

One Journal Club Presentation

Two CE presentations (Resident Seminar and VA CE Day)

Residency Education Academy Teaching Certificate Program

Research Project and MUE Including results presentation and manuscript preparation

Staffing Requirements Outpatient Pharmacy (at least 12 weekends) Clinical Weekend (at least two weekends)

ASHP Clinical Midyear Attendance

Involvement in residency recruitment Interviews



Salary and Benefits:

Stipend: $49,777 (as of July 2024)

Leave: see Residency Manual "Leave Policy" Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks) Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)

Travel Stipend: Reimbursement for travel to ASHP Midyear Meeting. If funds for reimbursement cannot be guaranteed, meeting attendance will become optional.

Federal Holidays: Eleven (11) paid federal holidays

Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer

Positions: 4



Start Date: June 30th, 2025 (Tentative)



Program Director

Jon McMahan, Pharm.D., BCCCP

PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director

St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division

Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)

915 N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63106

Phone:

Email: Jonathan.McMahan@va.gov



Contact Information for Program Coordinator:

Mike Lorenz, Pharm.D., BCPS

Program Coordinator

St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division

Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)

915 N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63106

Phone:

Email: Michael.Lorenz@va.gov