PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
The VA St. Louis Health Care system PGY1 pharmacy residency program builds on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D.) education and outcomes contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification and eligible for post graduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
NMS: 249513 ASHP Code: 64800
VA Core Values:
VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
Program Competency Areas (ASHP 2015 Standards)
The PGY-1 Pharmacy practice residency program further builds knowledge and skills to meet the following program competency areas:
- Patient care
- Advancing practice and improving patient care
- Leadership and management
- Teaching, education, and dissemination of knowledge
For a complete list of the ASHP PGY-1 Residency competency areas, goals, objectives, and criteria click here.
Requirements for Completion of Residency:
Successful completion of all residency rotations and longitudinal experiences
- Mastery of program outcomes, goals, and objectives
- Research Project/Pharmacy Project/Medication Use Evaluation, including results presentation
- Presentations
- Seminar Presentation (1)
- Formal Case Presentations (2)
- Journal Club Presentation (1)
- VA Continuing Education Day Presentation (1)
- Residency Education Academy Certificate
- Manuscript preparation
- Didactic teaching
- Staffing Requirements: inpatient clinical and outpatient
Rotations:
Acute Care Track
- Orientation
- Acute Care Medicine I
- Acute Care Medicine II
- Infectious Disease
- Critical Care
- Ambulatory Care I
- Ambulatory Care Elective
- Patient-Care Elective
- General Elective I
- General Elective II
Ambulatory Care Track
- Orientation
- Ambulatory Care I
- Ambulatory Care II
- Ambulatory Care Elective I
- Ambulatory Care Elective II
- Acute Care Medicine I
- Acute Care Elective
- Patient-Care Elective
- General Elective I
- General Elective II
Longitudinal Ambulatory Experiences
- Anticoagulation Clinic
- ComPACT Clinic
Elective On-Site Experiences
- Infectious Disease
- Medicine Precepting
- Medicine Consults
- Diabetes Management
- Surgical Critical Care
- Medical Critical Care
- Hematology/Oncology
- Cardiology*
- Tele Health
- Home Based Primary Care
- Mental Health - Inpatient
- Mental Health - Outpatient
- Pain Management
- Geriatric
*Rotation is under development
Elective Off-Site Experiences
- Department of Health
- Academia (St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UHSP)
* limited to one (1), 4-week off-site experiences
Pharmacy Practice Experiences
- Rounding with multidisciplinary healthcare professionals
- Clinical intervention documentations
- Medication therapy management
- Adverse drug reaction reporting
- Participation in departmental and committee meetings
Teaching Requirements and Opportunities
- Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program
- Required lecture to St. Louis College of Pharmacy students
- St. Louis VA Clinical Pharmacist precept over 80 pharmacy students from multiple schools of pharmacy per year
Salary and Benefits:
- Stipend: $42,354 (as of July2021)
- Leave: see Residency Manual "Leave Policy"
- Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)
- Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)
- Insurance: Offered medical, dental and life insurance policies
- Travel Stipend: Amount is determined each year and may have limited travel support
- Federal Holidays: Ten (10) paid federal holidays
- Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer
Positions: 4
Start Date: July 5, 2022 (Tentative)
Program Director
Jon McMahan, Pharm,D, BCCCP
PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Director
St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division
Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)
915 N. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63106
Phone: 314-652-4100 x56023
Email: Jonathan.McMahan@va.gov
Contact Information for Program Coordinator:
Danielle Skouby, Pharm.D, BCPS
Program Coordinator
St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division
Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)
915 N. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63106
Phone: 314-652-4100 x53959
Email: Danielle.Skouby@va.gov