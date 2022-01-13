Program Brief Description:

The VA St. Louis Health Care System PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program is designed to train residents to become clinical specialists in inpatient and outpatient settings and educators in the area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy.

Program Overview

The PGY2 Infectious Diseases pharmacy residency program further builds knowledge and skills to:

Optimize the outcomes of individuals with an infectious disease by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team or as an independent clinician.

Manage and improve anti-infective use processes

Demonstrate excellence in the provision of educational activities for health care professionals and health care professionals in training, centering on optimizing anti-infective pharmacotherapy

Serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications used to treat individuals with an infectious disease

Demonstrate leadership and practice management skills

Conduct infectious disease pharmacy practice research

VA Core Values

VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Program Outcomes

(ASHP 2017 Standards)

