PGY2 Infectious Diseases
PGY2 Program Purpose: PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in advanced or specialized practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that improves medication therapy. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in the specialized practice area (when board certification for the practice area exists).
Program Brief Description:
The VA St. Louis Health Care System PGY2 Infectious Diseases Residency Program is designed to train residents to become clinical specialists in inpatient and outpatient settings and educators in the area of infectious diseases pharmacotherapy.
Program Overview
The PGY2 Infectious Diseases pharmacy residency program further builds knowledge and skills to:
- Optimize the outcomes of individuals with an infectious disease by providing evidence-based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral member of an interdisciplinary team or as an independent clinician.
- Manage and improve anti-infective use processes
- Demonstrate excellence in the provision of educational activities for health care professionals and health care professionals in training, centering on optimizing anti-infective pharmacotherapy
- Serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications used to treat individuals with an infectious disease
- Demonstrate leadership and practice management skills
- Conduct infectious disease pharmacy practice research
VA Core Values
VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
Program Outcomes
(ASHP 2017 Standards)
Requirements for Completion of Residency
- Successful completion of all residency rotations and longitudinal experiences
- Mastery of program outcomes, goals, and objectives
- Research Project/Pharmacy Project/Medication Use Evaluation, including results presentation
- Presentations
- Seminar Presentation (1)
- Formal Case Presentations (2)
- Journal Club Presentation (1)
- VA Continuing Education Day Presentation (1)
- Pharmacotherapy Grand Rounds Presentation (1)
- Residency Education Academy Certificate (or PGY1 equivalent)
- Manuscript preparation
- Didactic and experiential teaching
- Staffing Requirements: inpatient clinical weekends
Rotations
- Orientation
- ID Core I/Clinical Microbiology Laboratory
- ID Core II-IV
- Critical Care
- Internal Medicine
- Antimicrobial Stewardship Management
- ID Elective (2)
Longitudinal Experience
- Weekly Infectious Disease Clinic
- Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT) Monitoring
Elective Off-Site Opportunities
- Various off-site elective opportunities are available in surrounding area hospitals based on resident interest and preceptor availability.
* please note this is limited to two (2), non-consecutive, 4-week off-site experiences per residency year.
Pharmacy Practice Experiences
- Rounding with multidisciplinary healthcare professionals
- Antimicrobial Stewardship
- Clinical intervention documentations
- Medication therapy management
- Adverse drug reaction reporting
- Hospital Administration including participation in departmental and committee meetings
Conferences
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting (required)
- ID Week
Teaching Requirements and Opportunities
- Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program (if not completed during PGY-1)
- Required lecture to St. Louis College of Pharmacy students Global Infectious Disease Course
- St. Louis VA Clinical Pharmacist precept over 80 pharmacy students from multiple schools of pharmacy per year
Salary and Benefits
- Stipend: $45, 884 (as of July 2021)
- Leave: See Residency Manual "Leave Policy"
- Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)
- Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)
- Insurance: Offered medical, dental and life insurance policies
- Travel Stipend: Amount is determined each year and may have limited travel support
- Federal Holiday: Ten (10) paid federal holidays
- Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer
Positions: 1
Start Date: July 5th, 2022 (tentative)
Program Director and Contact Information
Ryan Moenster, Pharm.D, FIDSA, BCIDP
PGY2 Infectious Diseases Pharmacy Residency Program Director
St. Louis VA Healthcare System, John Cochran Division
Professor, St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UHSP
1 Parkview Place
St. Louis, MO 63110
Phone: 314-446-8556
Fax: 314-289-6548
Email: Ryan.Moenster@uhsp.edu or Ryan.Moenster@va.gov