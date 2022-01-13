PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency

NMS: 598256 ASHP Code: 64450

Program Brief Description:

The VA St. Louis Health System PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency has the primary purpose of developing independent practitioner who will be able to provide optimal pharmaceutical care in the inpatient medical setting. Additionally, the Residency Program provides sufficient academia opportunities to provide a foundation for entry into a faculty position. This is accomplished through the development of the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to perform a variety of duties including: care of the patient in the inpatient setting and specialty clinics, sitting on hospital committees, providing didactic and experiential training of pharmacy students, participating in scholarly activity, and the dissemination of knowledge for the betterment of pharmacy and health care. The graduate will be provided a foundation to further progress as a practice leader through specialty certification and independent self-study.

Program Overview:

The PGY2 Internal Medicine pharmacy residency program further building on knowledge and skills to:

Serve as an authoritative resource on the optimal use of medications

Optimize the outcomes of internal medicine patients by providing evidence based, patient-centered medication therapy as an integral part of an interdisciplinary team

Demonstrate excellence in the provision of training and educational activities for health care professionals and health care professionals in training

Demonstrate leadership and practice management skills

Contribute to the body of pharmacy knowledge in internal medicine

Evaluate, manage, and improve the medication use process

VA Core Values:

VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Program Outcomes (ASHP 2017 Standards)

For a complete list of the ASHP PGY2 Internal Medicine Residency outcomes, goals, objectives and instructional objectives areas, goals, and objectives click here for details.

Requirements for Completion of Residency

Successful completion of all residency rotations and longitudinal experiences

Mastery of program outcomes, goals, and objectives

Research Project/Pharmacy Project/Medication Use Evaluation, including results presentation

Presentations Seminar Presentation (1) Formal Case Presentations (2) Journal Club Presentation (1) VA Continuing Education Day Presentation (1) Pharmacotherapy Grand Rounds Presentation (1)

Residency Education Academy Certificate (or PGY1 equivalent)

Manuscript preparation

Didactic and experiential teaching

Staffing Requirements: inpatient clinical weekends

Rotations

Orientation

Medicine Core I – II

Medicine Consult

Medicine Precepting

Critical Care

Infectious Disease

Practice Management

Medicine Elective III



Longitudinal Experience

Weekly Infectious Disease Clinic

Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT) Monitoring

Professional Development



Elective On Site Experiences

Infectious Disease

Surgical Critical Care

Medical Critical Care

Emergency Department

Hematology/Oncology

Cardiology

GI/Hepatitis C

Nephrology

Palliative/Hospice

Various offsite elective opportunities are available in at least five (5) surrounding area hospitals based on resident interest.

Past resident experience include but are not limited to cardiac critical care, neurology/stroke team, transplant, infectious disease, community medicine, family medicine, and nephrology * limited to two (2), 4week offsite experiences.

Teaching Requirements and Opportunities

Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program (if equivalent not completed during PGY1)

Required lecture to St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UHSP students within the Pharm.D. curriculum

St. Louis VA Clinical Pharmacist precept over 80 pharmacy students from multiple schools of pharmacy per year.

Salary and Benefits:

Stipend: $45,884 (as of July 2021)

Leave: See Residency Manual "Leave Policy" Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks) Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)

Insurance: Offered medical, dental and life insurance policies

Travel Stipend: Amount is determined each year and may have limited travel support

Federal Holiday: Ten (10) federal holidays

Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer

Positions: 1

Start Date: July 5th, 2022 (tentative)

Conferences:

Gateway College of Clinical Pharmacy (GCCP) Meeting

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting (required)

Pharmacy Practice experiences:

Medication therapy management

Hospital administration including participation in departmental and committee meetings

Rounding with multidisciplinary health care team

Antimicrobial stewardship

Clinical intervention documentation

Program Director and Contact Information:

Danielle Skouby, Pharm.D, BCPS

PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency Program Director

VA St. Louis Healthcare System, John Cochran Division

Pharmacy Service (JC 0119)

915 N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63106

Phone: (314) 6524100 ext. 53959

Fax: (314) 2896400

Email: Danielle.Skouby@va.gov

