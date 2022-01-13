PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency NMS: 638573 ASHP Code: 64902

Program Brief Description

The VA St. Louis Health Care System PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency Program is designed to transition PGY1 pharmacy residency graduates from generalist practice to specialized practice focused on the pain management and palliative care needs of patients. Residency graduates will be equipped to participate as essential members of interdisciplinary pain management and/or palliative care teams and are able to make complex therapeutic recommendations in various practice settings.

Program Overview

The PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program further builds knowledge and skills to:

Deal with a range of pain syndromes, including chronic malignant and non-malignant pain, neuropathic pain, and more

Provide symptom management and other palliative care needs during end-of-life care

Serve as authoritative resources for optimal use of medications

Develop pain management and palliative care related services

VA Core Values

VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Requirements for Completion of Residency