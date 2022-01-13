PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care
PGY2 Program Purpose: PGY2 pharmacy residency programs build on the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in advanced or specialized practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care that improves medication therapy. Residents who successfully complete an accredited PGY2 pharmacy residency should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacist and/or faculty positions and position them to be eligible for attainment of board certification in the specialized practice area (when board certification for the practice area exists).
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency NMS: 638573 ASHP Code: 64902
Program Brief Description
The VA St. Louis Health Care System PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Residency Program is designed to transition PGY1 pharmacy residency graduates from generalist practice to specialized practice focused on the pain management and palliative care needs of patients. Residency graduates will be equipped to participate as essential members of interdisciplinary pain management and/or palliative care teams and are able to make complex therapeutic recommendations in various practice settings.
Program Overview
The PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program further builds knowledge and skills to:
- Deal with a range of pain syndromes, including chronic malignant and non-malignant pain, neuropathic pain, and more
- Provide symptom management and other palliative care needs during end-of-life care
- Serve as authoritative resources for optimal use of medications
- Develop pain management and palliative care related services
VA Core Values
VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.
Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.
Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.
Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.
Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.
Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.
Requirements for Completion of Residency
- Successful completion of all residency rotations and longitudinal experiences
- Research Project/Pharmacy Project/Medication Use Evaluation, including results presentation
- Presentations
- Seminar Presentation (1)
- Formal Case Presentations (2)
- Journal Club Presentation (1)
- VA Continuing Education Day Presentation (1)
- Pharmacotherapy Grand Rounds Presentation (1)
- Residency Education Academy Certificate (or PGY1 equivalent)
- Manuscript preparation
- Didactic and experiential teaching
- Staffing Requirements: inpatient clinical weekends
Rotations
- Orientation
- Outpatient Pain Management I
- Outpatient Pain Management II
- Palliative Care/Hospice I
- Acute Psychiatry/Substance Use Disorders
- Hematology/Oncology
- Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU)
Longitudinal Experience
- Outpatient Pharmacy Opioid Refill Clinic
- Outpatient Pain-PACT Telephone Clinic
Elective Opportunities
- Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Geriatric Ambulatory Care
Pharmacy Practice Experiences
- Daily interdisciplinary collaboration
- Medication therapy management
- Adverse drug reaction reporting
- Hospital Administration including participation in departmental and committee meetings
Conferences
- ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting
- Gateway College of Clinical Pharmacy (GCCP) Meeting (optional)
- PAIN Week
* Conferences TBD
Teaching Requirements and Opportunities
- Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy at UHSP Teaching Certificate Program (if not completed during PGY-1)
- St. Louis VA Clinical Pharmacist precept over 80 pharmacy students from multiple schools of pharmacy per year
- Didactic lecture at affiliate
Salary and Benefits
- Stipend: 45,884 (as of July 2021)
- Leave: See Residency Manual "Leave Policy"
- Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)
- Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)
- Insurance: Offered medical, dental and life insurance policies
- Travel Stipend: Amount is determined each year and may have limited travel support
- Federal Holiday: Ten (10) paid federal holidays
- Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer
Positions: 1
Start Date: July 5th, 2021 (tentative)
Application Deadline: January 3, 2022
Program Director and Contact Information
Amanda Mullins, Pharm.D, BCPS
PGY2 Pain Management and Palliative Care Pharmacy Residency Program Director
St. Louis VA Healthcare System, Jefferson Barracks Division
1 Jefferson Barracks Dr.
St. Louis, MO 63125
Phone: 314-652-4100 x64204
Email: Amanda.Mullins4@va.gov