VA St Louis Health Care System School of Medical Laboratory Science

All science courses at VASTLHCS have a didactic and a practical component enabling the students to enhance their didactic learning through clinical correlation. The student will learn a wide variety of procedures and will be expected to become proficient in the performance and understanding of all commonly performed laboratory procedures.

Introduction to Clinical Laboratory Science (2 cr.)

An introduction to clinical laboratory science, including the role of clinical laboratory in patient care, overview of clinical laboratory operations and management, workplace hazards and safety, accreditation and regulation of clinical labs, laboratory information (computer) systems. Theory and practice of the art of phlebotomy. Elucidate basic anatomy and physiology of the blood draw, proper procedure for various collections, legal and ethical issues, importance of confidentiality, pre-analytical factors, safety in handling biological specimens, customer service and patient interactions.

Clinical Hematology & Hemostasis (3 cr.)

Clinical Hematology is a study of the origin, development, morphology, physiology, & pathophysiology of the formed elements of the blood and bone marrow. Manual & automated methods of cell counting, differentiation & other special hematological procedures on blood & body fluids used in disease diagnosis. Coagulation (Clinical Hemostasis) is a study of the platelet, vascular, coagulation, & fibrinolytic systems. Testing procedures & the application of the principles of hemostasis as related to disease states & therapeutic monitoring are also included.

Immunology and Serology (3 cr.)

Theory and practice of basic immunology with emphasis on immune responses (antigen-antibody reactions), immunodeficiency disorders, autoimmune diseases, hypersensitivity, and tumor and transplant immunology. Also discusses the serologic principles and diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Concepts of Quality Management in Clinical Laboratory (3 cr.)

An overview of medical ethics, laboratory safety, quality management systems, and quality control. Theory and practice of quality control, quality assurance, quality improvement. Basic statistics, process improvement and the regulatory requirements in clinical laboratories are also included.

Clinical Urinalysis and Body Fluids (3 cr.)

Theory of body fluid metabolism and practice of biochemical analyses and microscopic examination of urine and other body fluids with corresponding clinical correlations and clinical significance of laboratory test results

Clinical Microbiology (3 cr.)

Consists of clinical bacteriology, mycology ang virology. The bacteriology component consist of the theory and practice of the isolation and identification of pathogenic bacteria and mycobacteria clinical specimens through cultures, morphology, biochemical and/or serological reactions and their drug susceptibility.

Clinical Chemistry (3 cr.)

Theory and practice of analytical biochemistry as applied to physiologic and pathologic states of various organ systems. Emphasizes study of test methodologies and instrumentation for routine and specialized Clinical Chemistry. Statistics are applied to reagent preparation, result determination and quality control. Clinical significance and clinical correlations of test and test results are incorporated. The student applies this theory at the clinical laboratory bench rotations using current diagnostic techniques and instrumentation to correlate laboratory test results to disease processes.

Clinical Immunohematology (Blood Bank) (3 cr.)

Study of red cell antigen-antibody systems, antibody screening & identification, compatibility testing & immunopathologic conditions. Also included are donor requirements & blood component preparation & hemotherapy. The clinical immunology component is a study of the principles of the protective & adversive aspects of the cellular & humoral immune responses. Theory & performance of test procedures based on antigen-antibody reactions & clinical significance of test results is included.

Mycology & Parasitology pathology (3 cr.)

Mycology and virology deal with the theory and practice of the isolation and identification of fungi, parasites and viruses utilizing morphological, cultural, biochemical and serological methods. With each component, the relation of clinical testing to disease states and epidemiology as it applies to clinical microbiology is also included.

Molecular pathology (3 cr.)

Theory & practice of fundamental principles of molecular biochemistry, medical genetics, molecular pathology, performance, evaluation and interpretation of molecular tests. Includes applications and analysis, and the development of competencies in nucleic acid isolation, analysis of nucleic acids and protein, PCR and others molecular biology techniques.

MLS Content Review (1cr.)

This course revisits and reinforces the fundamental principles and practices originally covered in the Medical Laboratory Technologist program. Our primary focus is on helping you achieve success in the certification examination for medical laboratory science. Through a thorough review we will dive deep into the core concepts and techniques learned during the program. We’ll provide a comprehensive overview, ensuring you have a strong foundation. This course is designed to align with the objectives of the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) certification examination for medical laboratory technologists. You’ll receive targeted preparation to enhance your chances of passing this critical exam.

Clinical Practical I & II (18 cr.)

Under the guidance and supervision of a certified medical laboratory technologist, student will gain hands-on experience in performing a wide range of clinical laboratory procedures. This comprehensive training includes proficiency in blood bank procedures, as well as the execution of high- complexity laboratory tests. Throughout the course, students will develop a deep understanding of various disease processes, enhancing their diagnostic abilities. Additionally, the student will become proficient in operating and maintaining essential medical equipment, ensuring accurate and reliable results. Students will also learn to evaluate and implement quality control measures.

This program will equip students with the skills needed to collect and analyze patient specimen samples. By the end of the course, students will be well prepared to contribute effectively to the field of medical laboratory science.