1. Checklist to be used for WOC Appointment Checklist

All entries on the checklist must be completed:

Print Full Name: Please provide your full legal name as shown on your state driver’s license or a U.S. government issued photo ID. Last Name, First Name, Middle Name.

Social Security Number: Please provide your United States social security number.

Date of Birth: Please provide your date of birth. MM/DD/YYYY

National Provider Identification Number (NPI#): Required for Medical Residents and Fellows only. The National Provider Identifier (NPI) records provider’s unique 10-digit identification number. This will require action on your part if necessary. See website for more information: https://nppes.cms.hhs.gov/NPPES/Welcome.do

Missouri Medical License Number: Required for Medical Residents and Fellows only. Please enter your Missouri Medical License Number.

Position Type: Select from the drop down your status (student, resident, or fellow).

Service Line: Select from the drop-down menu the VA Medical Service where you will be performing your rotation.

Academic Affiliation: Select your school from the drop-down menu.

Talent Management System (TMS) User ID: Please enter the username used to access the VA Training Management System (TMS) platform.

TMS Complete Date: Please enter the date you completed the VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees training module

Application Documents Checklist: Please ensure items 1 through 9 on this list have been completed

Applicant Signature: Sign your name electronically or in ink.

2. WOC Benefits Letter

Purpose: A Without Compensation (WOC) appointment is a federal appointment and subject to federal rules of behavior and regulations in the performance of official duties; must comply with VA requirements pertaining to job qualifications and training.



Date: Use the date you are completing this letter.

Name: Please provide your full legal name as shown on your driver’s license or a photo ID. Last Name, First Name, Middle Name.

Address: Please provide your complete street address, a PO Box or Apartment Number.

City, State, Zip: Please provide the complete City, State, and Zip code.

Dear: Enter your complete name.

Service Line: Select your program.

WOC: Select if you are a Student or Resident or Fellow.

Dates: Please provide the beginning date of your appointment year (for example: June 15, 2018).If you are a resident or fellow, please enter your graduation date. If you are a medical student, please enter an ending date 2 years after the beginning date (for example: June 15, 2020).

Signature: Sign your name electronically or in ink.

Print Name: Please print your name.

Date: Use the date you are completing this letter.

Veteran Status: Select what is applicable.

3. Declaration for Federal Employment Official Form OF-306

Purpose: The OF-306 is used by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for the onboarding of ALL new employees to the federal government.

Please follow the directions provided within the document.

ENSURE line 17a Applicant’s Signature is signed in ink.

Do NOT sign line 17b Appointee’s Signature as this is for the Department of Human Resources only.

4. VA Application for HPTs VA Form 10-2850D

Purpose: The VA FORM 10-2850D must be completed by all Health Professions Trainees (HPTs).

Please follow the directions provided within the document.

Sign pages 3 and 4 electronically.

Purpose: The PIV Sponsorship Form documents information required for the VA Security Services to begin the preparation of your VA PIV badge. If you have EVER worked at another VA, as indicated by the questions listed under CRITICAL INFORMATION, please answer yes or no appropriately. If yes, please indicate which city and when (approximately).

Full Legal Name: Please provide your full legal name as shown on driver’s license or a photo ID.

Date of Birth: Please provide your date of birth. MM/DD/YYYY

Social Security Number: Please provide your social security number.

Citizenship: Please select from drop down menu.

Home email address: Please enter your personal email address.

Home Phone Number: Please enter your home or personal cell phone number.

Home Address: Please enter your home address.

Gender: Please select from drop down menu.

Race: Please select from drop down menu.

Height: Please select from drop down menu.

Weight: Please select from drop down menu.

Eye Color: Please select from drop down menu.

Hair Color: Please select from drop down menu.

Place of Birth: Please enter the city, state, and country of your birth.

Clinical Location / VA Supervisor: Enter the supervisor you will be reporting to within your assigned Service.

Start Date / End Date / Graduation: Enter the start date and end date, or planned date of graduation from your program.

School / Program of Study: Please select from drop down menu.

6. Memorandum Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement Purpose



Please review and sign electronically or in ink the memorandum, acknowledging the Veterans Health Administration Office of Academic Affiliation’s (VHA/OAA) random drug testing policy.

7. Appointment Affidavits Standard Form SF-61

Purpose: The SF-61 is used by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for the onboarding of ALL new employees to the federal government.

Please review, complete, and sign, swearing to uphold the oath of office, affidavit as to striking against the federal government, and the affidavit as to the purchase and sale of office, points A., B., and C. respectively.

Sign your name, electronically, on the signature of appointee line.

Enter the date on which you are completing the document.

Enter the city of current residence.

This document does NOT need to be notarized by a Notary Public.

8. Copy of Government Issues ID of Passport

Please insert a picture of your U.S. state/federal identification or U.S. passport.

Non-US citizen trainees who are not VA-paid (known as without compensation-WOC) may be appointed on the condition that they provide current immigrant, non-immigrant or exchange visitor documents proving that you can legally reside or work in the United States.

9. Approved forms of documentation include

Appropriate visa (J-1, J-2, H-1B, H-4, E-3) status; (other visas require discussion between DIO and DEO and may need decision of VA General Council).

Permanent Resident Card (formerly “Green Card”).

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) trainee, Employment Authorization Document (Form I-766).

10. TMS Training Certificate